Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson reveals terrifying cancer scare

Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has opened up about a terrifying breast cancer scare.

The actress plays sex worker Nicky Wheatley in the ITV soap.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson has opened up about her cancer scare after joining Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was a dream come true when Kimberly landed her role on the cobbles in 2020 – but she was hiding a secret worry after finding a lump.

She told The Sun on Sunday: “I am very lucky — people have been through much worse than me, but I was terrified.”

Things were made more worrying by the fact her dad Kevin had died ten years earlier of bone marrow cancer.

She added: “Because of my dad’s condition, I always check my breasts, and the lump was huge. My GP sent me to the hospital for a biopsy. I ­remember waiting for the results. It was awful.

“I was just so lucky it was benign. Because it was growing, they suggested surgery at Oldham Hospital, where dad died.

“Now I try to be healthy. I walk a lot on the treadmill, sometimes for two hours at a time, and I’ve lost over two stone in weight since then.

Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson opens up about cancer scare

“I still have a scar under my left breast, but I feel very lucky.”

Nicky has previously told how her dad asked her to land a part on Corrie as he died in hospital.

She said: “He knew that I was going to be an actor. I was at drama school in London, the Italia Conti, and when he was passing he said, ‘Just do me a favour and get on Corrie for me’

“I didn’t say anything — I knew he’d cursed me at that point. But if he hadn’t, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today.

Kimberly plays Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

“It took nearly ten years of ­auditions. There were roles like ‘shop attendant’ and then characters with names.

“I auditioned so many times, so I knew they thought I had ­something because they kept letting me go back.

“There was a lot of desperation, I wanted it so badly.”

Viewers watched this week as Kimberly returned to the cobbles as Nicky.

And they are convinced she is set to embark on an affair with married Peter Barlow.

