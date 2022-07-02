Coronation Street fans’ theories about secret Spider Nugent is hiding

Coronation Street fans reckon they have ‘worked out’ what Spider Nugent is hiding after he returned to Weatherfield last night.

Eco warrior Spider made a shock comeback after 19 years in last night’s episode.

Spider is back on Coronation Street – but what is his mystery plan? (Credit: ITV)

Actor Martin Hancock has reprised his role in the ITV soap.

Spider turned up at ex Toyah Battersby’s protest against the council’s plans to incinerate recyclable rubbish after a strike.

She organised a group of activists and locals to ambush one of the trucks carrying the waste with her protest.

They blocked the lorry in on Victoria Street but it soon became apparent that the driver had no control of what he was doing.

And when some of the protestors grew bored and left, Toyah took drastic action.

Viewers know she is currently on bail for the murder of her husband Imran Habeeb.

Coronation Street: Will Toyah reunite with Spider?

He died following a car crash that Toyah caused.

In last night’s episode she took a risk and jumped into the lorry’s cab – taking control of it from the driver.

And she was left hugely shocked when her ex climbed in next to her.

He jokingly told her: “Go on, run them all over, you know you want to.”

She couldn’t believe he was there – and then had to explain that she is in a tricky position legally.

She told him: “I’m on bail for murder. Leanne’s right, if I get arrested I’ll go to prison.”

The pair then got out and went for a catch-up having scared the council enough to do the right thing.

Toyah was surprised to see Spider (Credit: ITV)

And after a catch-up, she invited him to stay in her flat for the night.

But as she went for a shower before dinner, Spider received a mystery phone call where he promised the person at the other end that their plan was still on.

A couple of viewers are convinced he is set to betray Toyah.

One said: “What if Spider has been called in as a witness against Toyah at Toyah’s murder trial?”

A second said: “Spider would make a good character witness for Toyah.”

Others think he’s out to ‘spy’ on her as a third said: “I wonder if he’s an undercover cop.”

Another added on Facebook: “I thought [he] might be undercover cop or spy never know.”

