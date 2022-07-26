Coronation Street actress Jodie Prenger has revealed a huge transformation for her new role.

Jodie will be making her first appearance in the soap next week playing George Shuttleworth‘s sister Glenda.

And Jodie has opened up about a big change she made for the role.

Jodie is playing Glenda (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jodie Prenger huge transformation for new role

Jodie first rose to fame in TV Show ‘I’d Do Anything’ which saw contestants compete for the chance to play Nancy in Oliver! on the West End.

Jodie won the show and went on to star in many stage musicals and TV shows.

Her latest role will see her stepping onto the cobbles as Glenda.

Now Jodie has revealed a huge change she had to make – dying her hair.

Speaking about Glenda’s wardrobe to Entertainment Daily and other media: “It’s a very colourful wardrobe, especially with the hair.

“I went from blonde to going kind of red, which I love.”

When asked how she felt about changing her hair to red Jodie said: “I’ve never gone this colour. I love it, I really really love it. My towels don’t love it in the bathroom when I dyed my hair, but I do love the colour.”

Glenda arrives soon (Credit: ITV)

Glenda’s arrival

In upcoming scenes George ends up breaking a tooth after Sean serves some overcooked pork.

George promises to visit the dentist but says Mr Pugh’s funeral must come first.

A man called Troy approaches George, but he soon finds out that Troy works for the opposition and was hoping to buy the business off him.

George tries to wrestle his notebook from Troy.

As the two men grapple on the cobbles, Mrs Pugh arrives and watches with disapproval.

Todd confronts George with the written offer from Rest Easy of £400k.

Will George sell?

George introduces Glenda to Eileen (Credit: ITV)

George arrives at the undertakers for Mr Pugh’s funeral and reveals he’s taken Eileen’s strong painkillers to ease his toothache.

But Todd quickly realises he’s high as a kite.

Todd puts George in one of the funeral cars.

As Mrs Pugh has a go at Todd, George’s sister Glenda arrives. She notices her brother asleep in the back of the car and takes charge of the proceedings.

As Glenda, Todd and Sean celebrate how well the funeral went, George arrives.

He’s thrilled to see his sister and introduces Glenda to Eileen.

