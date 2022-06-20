Jodie Prenger joining Coronation Street as George Shuttleworth’s sister Glenda

Musical theatre star Jodie Prenger is joining Coronation Street as George Shuttleworth’s sister Glenda.

The singer and actress – who rose to fame in 2008 on BBC One talent show I’d Do Anything – began filming this week.

Glenda – a cruise ship singer – will land on the cobbles this August and quickly take her position as one of the Rovers’ iconic barmaids.

Jodie Prenger has already started filming as Glenda in Coronation Street alongside Tony Maudsley (Credit: ITV)

Introducing Corrie’s Glenda

Jodie said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little.

“It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life.

“To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part.

“I can’t wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth‘s sister.

“I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella! Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve wrecking experiences you’ll go though and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming.

Read more: Corrie casts Emmerdale star Louise Marwood as Phill’s ex-wife

“It was, and is, everything I expected, and more.”

Producer Iain MacLeod said: “Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure.

I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella!

“The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old.

“Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard.

“She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”

Jodie Prenger pictured in 2009 after landing the role of Nancy in Oliver (Credit: Splash)

Who is Jodie Prenger?

After winning I’d Do Anything, Jodie starred as Nancy’ in Oliver! at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Other theatre stints have included Annie, playing Miss Hannigan, the titular role in Shirley Valentine and, most recently, Kelly in the world premiere of Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends the musical.

Jodie also starred as Helen in the National Theatre Production of A Taste of Honey, a performance inspired by watching early episodes of Coronation Street.

Read more: Sally Carman’s Abi taking a break on Coronation Street

And she has cruise ship experience, too, having spent eight months in 2001 as one of four main entertainers in a team of 19 aboard the Disney Wonder.

Her most recent TV acting appearance was in BBC One’s Shakespeare & Hathaway.

What do you think of Jodie Prenger joining Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.