Jennie McAlpine’s weight loss: How Coronation Street’s Fiz dropped three dress sizes

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine makes her debut as Fiz Brown in Classic Coronation Street today (Tuesday, August 9).

It’s fair to say she’s changed over the years from brash, loud and bright teenager to the Fiz we know and love.

And Jennie herself has lost an impressive amount of weight since finding fame on the Weatherfield cobbles.

The actress, who has been in the ITV soap for 21 years, has dropped three dress sizes since her arrival.

But how has Jennie slimmed down?

Fiz was quite the character when she first pitched up (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fiz Brown arrives in Coronation Street

Known as Fiz Brown before her marriage to serial killer John Stape, she burst onto the cobbles in April 2001.

Fiz was a foster daughter to Roy and Hayley Cropper. Her real name is Fiona, but she has always been known as Fiz.

She arrived into foster care at 16 years old due to her mother Cilla’s neglect.

Things were awkward with Fiz and the Croppers at first, especially as she accused Roy of being flirtateous and inappropriate with her.

She left, but later admitted she had made the accusations up and returned to the street, where she would settle down.

Fiz blossomed over her years on the cobbles and has become one of the Street’s most beloved characters.

Jennie is a show favourite now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: How has Jennie McAlpine lost weight?

Jennie has also become something of a household name, especially after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2017, where she finished in fourth place.

She has also been on a weight loss journey, losing two stone.

But while most people struggle to shift the pounds, the actress admitted her method is quite simple.

According to Jennie, she follows a healthy diet and doesn’t restrict herself.

It’s not rocket science!

The Corrie star said in 2009: “I don’t go in for all the diet plans and worrying yourself silly over how much you weigh.

“Ice cream is bad, salad is good – it’s not rocket science.”

Jennie added: “If you eat more of the good stuff and take more exercise then you’ll lose weight.”

Fiz is a Coronation Street favourite (Credit: ITV)

Despite being open about her transformation, Jennie previously revealed she doesn’t like discussing her body image.

In 2017, the soap star appeared on Loose Women when the topic of weight came up.

She shared at the time: “On the front of the magazine was ‘Jennie McAlpine admits to us ‘I wish I had a gastric band.’

“I was so distressed.”

Furthermore, Jennie explained that she doesn’t want to make weight an issue.

She continued: “I refuse to talk about it because I don’t want to be responsible for a young boy or young girl reading that.”

Jennie has welcomed two children with husband Chris Farr (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jennie hits back at fat-shaming trolls

Sadly, Jennie has dealt with fat-shaming trolls during her time on Coronation Street.

In 2020, the actress opened up about the difficult side of fame in an interview with OK!.

When asked if she’s experienced trolling, she told the publication: “Yes I have, things like ‘you’re fat’ and ‘you can’t act’.”

She went on: “It’s really easy to say ‘ignore it’, but there are times in our lives when we’ve lost people or or we’ve just become mums and we’re more vulnerable.

“I go on social media but I don’t love it and I hope it becomes extinct by the time my children have grown up.”

Jennie shares two children with husband Chris Farr – son Albert and daughter Hilda.

