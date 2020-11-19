Coronation Street star Jane Danson has revealed the soap won’t rush Leanne’s grieving process after her the death of her three-year-old son Oliver.

Earlier this year the toddler was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. Over the last few weeks, he has been on life support.

Meanwhile Steve and Leanne have been fighting the hospital to keep his life support left on in the hopes they will find a cure. But recently the courts decided it would be in Oliver’s best interests to have it withdrawn.

Leanne was desperate to keep Oliver’s life support on (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that Leanne announces to Steve and Toyah that she’s dropping her appeal after Oliver arrests.

Leanne and Steve are at Oliver’s bedside when he dies (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the week, Leanne and Steve know they are going to say goodbye to their son. They sit at their little boy’s bedside singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ as Tracy and Nick listen from the corridor.

But as the singing stops, they know Oliver has died.

Coronation Street: Jane Danson talks about the aftermath of Oliver’s death for Leanne

Speaking about the aftermath of Oliver’s death, Jane revealed that Leanne will be left broken.

Speaking to OK, the actress said: “We’ve been really conscious that when you lose someone you don’t just go back to normal life overnight. Soaps are guilty of that sometimes.

Leanne will be left “broken” by her son’s death (Credit: ITV)

“People don’t want to see you crying any more, so you are back own the Rovers having a pint. This is probably the worst thing that could ever happen to you and I don’t think we can rush that.

I don’t think we can rush that.

“I always knew that this would change her character forever. So it will be really interesting for me to see how far they take that. Because with losing Oliver Leanne’s broken, she’s just broken.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Have you been watching Oliver’s storyline in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.