Coronation Street viewers have been left wondering who is in the ghost costume after last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 20), but could it be Jacob Hay?

Harvey Gaskell has been wanting revenge on Leanne Battersby for months for testifying against him in court.

Last week when he discovered Leanne’s sister Toyah scuppered his appeal, he swore revenge on the Battersby sisters.

This week Harvey injured himself and on his way to hospital he attacked the van driver and escaped.

Harvey escaped prison (Credit: ITV)

He made his way to the Bistro where he found Leanne dressed as Morticia.

When Leanne tried to escape, Harvey tied her up and covered her mouth with tape. However when Harvey’s back was turned Leanne managed to get out of the Bistro.

On the street, Leanne tried to hide as Harvey looked for her, but fans noticed someone dressed as a ghost who appeared to be watching.

Someone in a ghost costume was watching Leanne, but who is it? (Credit: ITV)

Later Harvey caught up to Leanne and went to attack her, but he fell through the ground.

As Toyah and Simon comforted Leanne, the ghost could be seen watching them, but who is it, and why were they watching Leanne and Harvey?

Coronation Street: Is Jacob the ghost?

Some fans have come up with a theory that it’s Jacob back to get revenge on Harvey for putting him in hospital.

If the ghost is Jacob, I would LOVE that! I think that would be an awesome twist#corrie https://t.co/bTxkX4MZHy — Script to Scene (@scripttoscene) October 20, 2021

Me. (Nah I honestly think it might be Jacob. You know the guy who helped Harvey out originally?) — I'm the Corrie ghost ya'll 👻 (@HollyWe16626271) October 20, 2021

The 1 that got Simon to start selling the drugs — Joanna manwaring (@ManwaringJoanna) October 21, 2021

Omg I Knew It Please Say He Gets Rid Of Harvey 😅😂x — AvrilLovesYou (@avrillovesyou) October 20, 2021

While some fans do believe it’s Jacob, the actor who played Jacob, Jack James Ryan, shared a picture of the ghost on Twitter writing: “#Corrie” with the eye emoji.

Is Jacob back?

Who is Jacob Hay?

For anyone who can’t quite remember Jacob, here is everything you need to know.

Jacob did deliveries for Dev, however he was also delivering drugs for Harvey.

He appeared from February 1st 2021 until March 21st 2021.

Is Jacob in the ghost costume? (Credit: ITV)

He roped Simon into delivering drugs by tricking him into believing he was in serious debt with his boss, Harvey.

However Harvey found out that Jacob had been stealing from him and beat him up. Jacob hasn’t been seen since.

