Coronation Street star Sally Carman lets slip Abi and Kevin do get married

Coronation Street star Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, has let slip that Abi and fiancé Kevin Webster do get married.

Sally appeared alongside co-star Sally Ann Matthews on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast to talk about Corrie’s huge Super Soap Week.

Sally’s character, Abi, is central to the plot as she has a showdown with her son’s killer, Corey Brent, in the sewers after the sinkhole opened up and plunged them to the depths below.

But it seems Sally has not only confirmed Abi’s fate, but also revealed she and Kev will wed.

What did Sally Carman say about Abi and Kevin in Coronation Street?

Podcast host Kate Thornton introduced both Sallys: “It’s a Sally sandwich!

“However the chances are you know them better by their character names having seen them tread the cobbles of Weatherfield in Coronation Street as Jen Connor and Abi Webster.”

As she said hello to the ladies Kate then questioned: “Did I get all the characters surnames right? Because I realise everyone gets married 18 times in a soap or dies or gets reinvented.”

Sally Ann told her she did before saying she forgets she’s Jenny Connor and still thinks of herself as Jenny Bradley.

She then said: “When she said Abi Webster, I was like, who?!”

“It’s the first time I’ve heard it,” laughed Sally Carman. “It really threw me, I was like: ‘oh yeah, I’m married’.”

Do Abi and Kevin get married in Coronation Street?

It’s not been an easy road to happiness for Kevin and Abi (Credit: ITV)

Sally’s revelation that her character has a new surname and is married confirms she will wed Kevin Webster.

Sally Ann then said: “I hear you had a lovely frock though, Sal?”

“Thank you very much,” the other Sally replied.

She added: “We had to get one a size bigger because the one in my normal size didn’t fit. But we got over that little trauma.”

No date has been revealed for the nuptials to air. However earlier this month Kevin and Abi agreed they would get hitched at Debbie’s hotel in November.

What happened with Abi and Kevin’s first wedding?

Abi’s son Seb died the night before her first attempt at marrying Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Abi and Kevin were due to get married in May, but the wedding was called off.

The night before the big day, the bride and groom were celebrating their stag and hen parties when Abi’s son, Seb, was attacked by Corey Brent.

As Seb fought for his life in hospital, distraught Abi called her nuptials off.

Seb later died and Abi has been out for revenge on his killer ever since.

When the legal system failed her and found Corey innocent, Abi took matters into her own hands.

She ended her engagement to Kevin and fled, only to return weeks later with a gun, ready to shoot her son’s murderer dead.

Corey and Abi are trapped in the sewers and are set to have a terrifying showdown this week. But it seems we know Abi will make it out alive if she’s set to marry Kev.

But can the same be said for Corey?

