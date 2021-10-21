Coronation Street fans have called Leanne‘s wig ‘indestructible’ as she it managed to survive her escaping Harvey.

In this week’s episodes, it’s Super Soap Week and a massive storyline includes drug lord Harvey Gaskell escaping prison to get revenge on Leanne – who testified against him in court.

Earlier this week, he managed to fake an injury and on the way to the hospital, he was able to escape.

He later arrived at the Bistro in Weatherfield and got Leanne to try and Toyah and Simon to the Bistro.

Harvey escaped prison (Credit: ITV)

Leanne tried to escape, so Harvey tied up her hands and put tape around her mouth and around the wig.

But when Harvey’s back was turned, Leanne made it out onto the street.

Leanne tried to hide as Harvey searched the cobbles for her.

Meanwhile Toyah and Simon got to the Bistro and realised something was wrong.

Leanne tried to escape and made her way to the House of Horrors through the pouring rain.

However Harvey soon appeared and followed her down the street.

When he caught up to her, he went to hit her, but ended up falling through the ground.

Coronation Street: Leanne’s wig

Leanne’s wig managed to stay on (Credit: ITV)

Later Simon and Toyah caught up with Leanne and she still had her wig on, even after having the tape removed.

However fans have all been left wondering if Leanne’s wig is indestructible after it stayed on after being tied up and Leanne running through the heavy rain storm.

#coronationstreet Where did Leanne get her wig from? That thing is indestructible! Kidnap, heavy rain, tape – it wasn’t moving anywhere! — Val (@oddveg) October 20, 2021

how has leanne’s black wig stayed on through a kidnapping, an escape and a storm 😂😂😂 #corrie #coronationstreet — lori megan 🎃🖤 (@lorimeganxo) October 20, 2021

You're seriously telling me they managed to successfully remove all that masking tape off Leanne's wig? #coronationstreet #Corrie — The Eloquent Parrot (@EloquentParrot) October 20, 2021

Why's leanne still got that wig on? 🤔 😆 the acting is terrible tonight! #Corrie — Caz (@meandsox) October 20, 2021

Leanne still in that wig 😭 #corrie — burgey (@burgey_96) October 20, 2021

Hahaha ok so Leanne still has that wig on, Harvey falls down a hole and ends up next a stream like something out of Alice in Wonderland, and miraculously ends up next to a gun that got washed down a sewer? Wtf😂 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/saXXgtcDrq — Vic (@Vic_Ashy) October 20, 2021

Later Harvey made it out of the sewer and managed to find Abi’s gun. Are Leanne, Toyah and Simon still in danger?

