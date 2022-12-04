Coronation Street legend Ken Barlow is set to be affected in a devastating Alzheimer’s storyline.

The retired teacher has been kept busy lately with the return of two of his former lovers in the form of Wendy Crozier and Martha Fraser.

Coronation Street actress Stephanie Beacham reveals Martha has Alzheimer’s (Credit: ITV)

But now it has been revealed that one of them is hiding a devastating secret.

Viewers will soon see actress Martha try to tempt Ken away from the cobbles.

She will ask him to join her in a new life in Hull, but it now appears that not all is as it seems.

Actress Stephanie Beacham, who plays Martha, has revealed how the character is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Martha is described as an “Alzheimer’s sufferer”.

However Stephanie is thrilled to be playing the role, as it gives her a chance to use her formal acting training.

Coronation Street: Ken Barlow rocked by lover’s bombshell

She told the publication: “The important thing was playing the character as I was taught – all those years ago at RADA – from the inside out, rather than all the concentration being on the external.

“Beneath the external packaging, so to speak, I am a perfectly developed and still developing creature with so much life experience to bring to a role.”

The actress added: “Taking on a part where it doesn’t matter what I look like is a very exciting thing. It didn’t matter how I was lit or what angle I was shot from. It makes me breathe a sigh of relief and think, ‘At last!'”

The storyline could spell devastation for Ken.

He is set to be tempted with a new life away from the cobbles by Martha.

Ken has been rocked by the return of his former lovers in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She tells Ken that she’s travelling to Hull to start rehearsals on a new play tomorrow.

Ken is gutted to hear that Martha will be leaving.

Meanwhile, having heard from Brian that Ken made a night of it with Martha, Wendy is feeling miffed.

Ken doesn’t know whether to follow his head or his heart.

However, he’s left stunned when Martha suggests that he move to Hull with her.

Will Ken leave Coronation Street, or will history repeat itself?.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

