Coronation Street has announced that Ken‘s former flame Martha Frazer will be returning to the cobbles.

It looks like her arrival could cause some trouble for Ken and Wendy, who recently started seeing each other again.

What brings Martha back to Coronation Street?

Stephanie is returning to Corrie as Martha (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Martha Fraser to return

Ken will find himself in deep water next month when Martha sails back into Weatherfield on her canal barge.

Actress Stephanie Beacham will be reprising her role as Martha 13 years since her last appearance.

Martha appeared in 2009 and began a brief fling with Ken which nearly resulted in him leaving his wife Dierdre.

What does Martha’s return mean for Wendy and Ken? (Credit: ITV)

Martha’s return

Recently Ken rekindled his relationship with Wendy Papadopoulos.

But he is stunned when he finds out actress Martha has returned to Weatherfield to help with the Weatherfield Amateur Dramatics production.

Despite his feelings for Wendy it’s not long before Ken’s head is turned once again by Martha’s charms.

Soon Ken finds himself in another soap love triangle.

Speaking about Martha’s return, Ken actor William Roache said: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing in on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

“When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be around the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Speaking about her character’s return to Weatherfield, Stephanie said: “I am delighted that Martha is returning to Weatherfield.

“It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Ken had an affair with Martha (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Corrie: What happened between Ken and Martha?

Ken and Wendy met in 2009 when he was walking his dog Eccles by the canal.

Eccles jumped into the water and Wendy managed to help them.

The two soon began to bond and started an affair.

Ken even planned to run away with Martha and leave his wife Deirdre.

But as they went to leave on her barge, he changed his mind last minute.

Will Martha’s return cause trouble for Ken and Wendy?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up



Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!