Coronation Street: Helen Flanagan ‘plans to return as Rosie Webster’ following ‘split’ from fiancé Scott

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is rumoured to be planning to return to the soap following her reported split from fiancé Scott.

Helen has played Rosie Webster on and off since 2000. Rosie was last seen on the cobbles in 2018.

Now it has been reported that Helen wants to go back to the soap.

Helen played Rosie Webster for almost eight years on the soap (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Helen Flanagan speaks out

A source told The Sun: “Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year but maybe late next year.

“Bosses have made it clear they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap cast as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

The source added that what stopped Helen from returning before was lookinag after her kids and Scott’s football career.

But now she’s single, it is something Helen has been talking about. The source also mentioned Helen hasn’t had any official meetings about her return.

Could we see Rosie back on the street?

Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for comment on this story.

Helen reportedly recently split from long-term partner Scott Sinclair (Credit: Splash Media)

Has Helen Flanagan split from Scott Sinclair?

Last month it was reported that Helen and her fiancé Scott Sinclair had split after 13 years together.

Helen and Bristol Rovers footballer Scott, began dating in 2009 and have three children together.

They got engaged in 2018 but it was reported that Helen received a chilling omen in the months which followed.

Helen is said to have split from Scott after her engagement ring broke.

Seeing this as a ‘bad omen’ for the future of their relationship, Helen sought advice from a psychic medium.

“Helen and Scott really tried to work on their relationship but ultimately she saw the ring breaking as a bad omen and one that meant she shouldn’t get married,” another source told The Sun.

However, the pair remain committed to their three children.

They continued: “Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.”

Rosie left Weatherfield to pursue her modelling career (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Rosie Webster in Coronation Street?

Rosie is the eldest daughter of Kevin and Sally Webster, and sister to Sophie.

Helen took the role at ten years old, taking over from predecessor Emma Collinge, who had played the character from 1990-1999.

In her time on the soap, Rosie dated goth Craig Harris and builder Jason Grimshaw.

She also slept with serial killer John Stape, who kidnapped Rosie and held her hostage.

Rosie eventually left Weatherfield in 2012, seeking fame and fortune in Miami.

However, she returned to the cobbles in 2017.

She left the show againin 2018, after being spotted by a modelling agent and offered a job hosting a gameshow on Japanese television. This was so Helen could go on maternity leave.

However, Helen has never ruled out a return to Coronation Street.

Could Rosie Webster return?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

