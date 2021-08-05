Coronation Street fans have admitted they’re fed up with George Shuttleworth and Eileen Grimshaw after they had another falling out.

Earlier this year George came to the cobbles and it became clear that he and Eileen have a spark.

However the two have faced a series of setbacks and have fallen out on more than one occasion.

Eileen and George have been spending time together (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, August 4) George asked Eileen out on a date and she agreed to go.

However George later overheard Eileen telling Mary she wasn’t sure if she wanted to go out with someone who handled the dead for a living.

Crushed, funeral director George sent Eileen a text cancelling their date.

Eileen wasn’t happy that George cancelled and was even more annoyed to see him in the Rovers with another woman.

When George told Eileen that he overheard what she said to Mary, she was mortified.

Eileen realised George overheard her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Zeedan Nazir set to return in ‘explosive’ new storyline

Later Mary tried to get Eileen and George to try again and George went to see Eileen.

They both confessed that they liked each other, but Eileen said she just wanted to be friends.

However fans have become fed up with two of them saying they’ve ‘lost interest.’

I'm tired of these comic bickering scenes between George and Eileen. Either put them together or not. #Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) August 4, 2021

Oh, enough with the Eileen and George will they won't they, the nation has lost interest!*!*!*!*!*!**!*!*! #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) August 4, 2021

Sick with George and Eileen storyline, they're not teenagers #Corrie — Patrick Callaghan (@paddy100) August 4, 2021

https://twitter.com/Alison_King_Fan/status/1423007963036409857

Coronation Street: What’s next for George and Eileen?

George actor Tony Maudsley has teased that George will hide something from Eileen, which leaves her shocked.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk Tony said: “George is innocent, he gets embroiled in it.

George is hiding something from Eileen (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Norris Cole ‘has been killed off as Malcolm Hebden quits’

“He hides something from Eileen which gives her the biggest shock of her life; I don’t know why he doesn’t expect such a big reaction.

“Yes he is landed in hot water, poor George. This does involve one of Eileen’s most murderous old flames.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.