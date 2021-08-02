Coronation Street star Tony Maudsley has revealed a shock twist for his character George and love interest Eileen.

George first appeared in Corrie last year.

Over the last few months, he has been trying to impress Eileen Grimshaw, but the two have often found themselves falling out.

However Tony has teased that George will hide something from Eileen, which leaves her shocked.

It seems like George is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Tony said: “George is innocent, he gets embroiled in it.

“He hides something from Eileen which gives her the biggest shock of her life; I don’t know why he doesn’t expect such a big reaction.

“Yes he is landed in hot water, poor George. This does involve one of Eileen’s most murderous old flames.”

Is he referring to Eileen’s serial killer husband Pat Phelan?

Coronation Street: Who is George?

George is the son of Archie Shuttleworth (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve finds ‘proof’ that Tracy is having an affair with Dev

George is the son of the late Archie Shuttleworth.

This does involve one of Eileen’s most murderous old flames.

After his father’s death, Tony took over his dad’s business Shuttleworth’s Independent Funeral Directors.

Earlier this year, fans began to suspect something was off about George as they branded him ‘dodgy.’

What happened to Pat Phelan?

Pat Phelan was on Coronation Street on and off from 2013 until 2018.

As well as scamming people, Pat blackmailed Anna Windass into having sex with him, and he also killed Vinny Ashford, Andy Carver and Luke Britton.

Pat was killed in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans hail dramatic Todd and Billy scenes as ‘outstanding performances’

He also watched Michael Rodwell have a heart attack and refused to help, leading to Michael’s death.

Phelan began a relationship with Eileen Grimshaw and they got married, however she eventually discovered the truth about his crimes.

Pat’s reign of terror came to and end in May 2018 when he was killed by Anna.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.