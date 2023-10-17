Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, October 16), Tim managed to survive Stephen’s attack after escaping from the car boot.

Sally was worried sick about Tim’s whereabouts before Peter and the police were able to track him down.

Coronation Street fans are now all in huge shock after Tim survived Stephen’s brutal attack.

Tim managed to escape the car boot (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim survived

Viewers will know that Tim fought for his life last week after finally rumbling Stephen’s crimes.

After finding Teddy’s body in the canal, Tim escaped Stephen’s clutches despite almost being strangled to death in a cab.

Running away from the serial killer, Tim tripped over his shoelaces and was then hit on the head with an iron bar.

Stephen then tried to suffocate him before putting his body in a car boot, covering the car in petrol.

With Sally and Elaine worried that Stephen had killed Tim, Peter managed to get hold of him after he forced his way out of the car boot.

Tim then contacted Peter through the cab’s walkie talkie meaning that the police could then track Tim down and find him in the woodland.

Miraculously, Tim managed to survive the whole Stephen ordeal and was told that he’d be fine once he arrived at the hospital.

Fans have been left confused over Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans shocked after Tim survived attack

They can’t believe that he went through the whole ordeal with not even the mildest concussion, as noted by the hospital staff.

One fan wrote: “Tim has managed to untie himself. How the [bleep] did he manage to survive that?”

Another Coronation Street viewer added: “I’m so glad Tim is ok. Though how he survived for 2 nights in that cold forest is beyond me.”

A third soap fan commented: “I couldn’t understand how Tim hadn’t got concussion after being hit over the head with that iron bar and left for dead bleeding – he nearly passed out before walking out of woods.”

A fourth viewer wondered: “Tim’s doing well. Almost strangled to death. Chased down by the canal. Walloped over the head & thrown in the boot. Would of been burned alive if not for Stephen being scared off. Yet somehow, two days later, he’s still alive, really?”

Peter’s been arrested (Credit: ITV)

What’s next in the Stephen aftermath?

Last night, Peter got a shock when DS Swain and Craig turned up at his flat and arrested him for Stephen’s murder.

Stephen died after being hit by Peter’s car. But, will Peter end up going down for Stephen’s death? Or, will he escape punishment?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

