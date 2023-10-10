Coronation Street fans spot huge blunder in Tim ‘death’ scenes as Stephen attacks

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, October 9), Stephen set out to silence Tim when he tried to report him to the police.

He eventually hit Tim on the head before bundling his body into the boot of a car.

Coronation Street fans have now spotted a huge blunder in Tim’s “death” scenes as Stephen attacks.

Tim looks like a goner (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen set out to kill Tim

Last night on the cobbles, Tim went to the canal and found Teddy’s corpse floating about. He then rushed back to the cab and made a call to the police to report the body.

However, they couldn’t ring him back because Stephen had got into the back of the cab and had tried to strangle Tim.

Tim managed to escape but tripped over his shoelaces and was hit on the head by an iron bar.

Stephen then moved Tim’s unconscious body into the back of a car boot before covering the car in petrol.

Tim’s legs appeared to move positions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot huge Tim “death” blunder

Coronation Street fans have now spotted a huge Tim “death” blunder, noticing that his legs seemed to move despite him being unconscious.

When Tim fell to the ground his legs had been sprawled out, however in the next scene his ankles were crossed.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “But he moved! Crossing his legs?”

Another viewer echoed: “Big week for a continuity issue Corrie, look at Tim’s legs”

A third person noted: “The lack of continuity over Tim’s fall position, lands sprawled, then in the next scene his ankles are neatly crossed.”

Is Tim dead? (Credit: ITV)

Is Tim dead?

Poor Tim had a right ordeal. He escaped being strangled with a tie only to be hit on the head, suffocated and bundled into the back of a car doused in petrol.

Surely, he can’t survive this? Or, can he? Is Tim dead? Or, will he survive Stephen’s attack? We hope Tim’s not a goner!

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you spot this blunder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!