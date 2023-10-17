Coronation Street fans all baffled as Craig arrests Peter for Stephen’s murder

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, October 16), Peter was stunned when DS Swain and Craig entered his flat.

They then arrested him for the murder of Stephen Reid, as Carla pleaded with Craig to go easy on him.

Coronation Street fans are now all baffled after Craig arrested Peter for Stephen’s murder.

Coronation Street: Craig arrested Peter

Viewers will know that Peter Barlow recently killed serial killer Stephen Reid after seeing him threaten to kill Jenny.

However, he’d ended up running Stephen over after Stephen had dropped his weapon meaning that Jenny’s life wasn’t actually in danger.

Last night, Sally, Elaine and some of the Platts all blamed Peter for killing Stephen.

They suggested that he’d murdered Stephen when he wasn’t a threat and had already threatened to kill him prior to the scenes outside of the Rovers.

DS Swain overheard Sally and Peter’s conversation at the police station and questioned Sally.

She then shocked Peter and Carla by turning up at their flat with Craig and arresting Peter for murder.

Coronation Street fans baffled as Craig arrests Peter

Coronation Street fans have now been left baffled by the scenes in which Craig arrested Peter.

They’ve pointed out that Craig wouldn’t be allowed to arrest his own neighbour in real life.

One Coronation Street fan wrote: “Craig handcuffing his neighbour, as you do.”

Craig handcuffing his neighbour, as you do. #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) October 16, 2023

As if Craig would be on this case, as a neighbour on the street #corrie — Jonny Marshall (@jonnymarshall22) October 16, 2023

As if Craig has just arrested his neighbour 🙄 What happened to conflict of interest? 🤔 #Corrie — SuziCarrigan (@suzicarrigan) October 16, 2023

Another viewer said: “As if Craig would be on this case, as a neighbour on the street.”

A third fan wondered: “As if Craig has just arrested his neighbour. What happened to conflict of interest?”

Will Peter go down for murder?

Chris Gascoyne is set to be leaving his role of Peter Barlow rather soon. But, what does this mean for Peter?

Will Peter end up going to prison for the death of Stephen? Or, will he leave the cobbles another way?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

