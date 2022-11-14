Coronation Street fans rumble Mike and Esther’s evil plan for Summer?

Fans of Coronation Street have voiced their suspicions of Mike and Esther in their plan for Summer and her child, once it is born.

Some think that they may kidnap the teen to ensure that she holds up her end of the bargain.

The baby-desperate couple offered Summer and Aaron £10,000 in exchange for adoption rights to their child.

Summer, who plans to use the £10k to help Aaron’s dad into rehab, agreed.

But do Mike and Esther have something more sinister planned?

Mike and Esther offered Coronation Street teen Summer £10k if she would let them adopt her unborn child (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans share their theories

On Twitter, Coronation Street fans shared their ideas as to what Mike and Esther might be hiding.

Many think that Mike and Esther may kidnap Summer to ensure that she goes through with the pregnancy.

“This couple wanting Summer’s baby are weird, I bet they will kidnap Summer,” said one viewer.

#corrie this couple wanting Summer’s baby are weird I bet they will kidnap summer.” — Foxy ©(Milly) Gif Queen🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) November 12, 2022

“This Esther is very likely to kidnap Summer so she would have to go full term. The woman is unstable,” another Corrie fan theorized.

This Esther is very likely to kidnap Summer so that she would have to go full term. The woman is unstable. #Corrie — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) October 24, 2022

“This is going to be Summer next year escaping from Mike and Esther,” another fan said, referencing a similar storyline from EastEnders, in which demented doctor May Wright kidnapped pregnant Dawn Swann.

This is going to be Summer next year escaping from Mike and Esther. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/lMxbWrnCXL — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) November 11, 2022

“There’s definitely something dodgy about Mike and Esther,” said another.

There’s definitely something dodgy about Esther & Mike. #corrie — Beccy 😍💞 (@XxBeccyXx_) November 13, 2022

Could Mike and Esther kidnap Summer?

Coronation Street: Mike and Esther plan to adopt Summer’s baby

Friday’s episode of Coronation Street saw Mike and Esther pay a visit to Summer and Aaron.

As they spoke over their future plans, the couple told Summer that she would have to put Mike’s name on the birth certificate once the baby is born.

Mike told her that it was the only way to ensure that he and Esther would have legal rights over the baby.

Although Aaron highlighted that this was a bit odd, he and Summer ultimately agreed.

Mike and Esther then exchanged a peculiar look.

What are they hiding?

Mike and Esther’s suspicious behaviour rears its head during a visit to Summer and Aaron (Credit: ITV)

What are Mike and Esther hiding?

Mike and Esther’s plan could be their way of bypassing the legal system – and hiding a criminal past from Summer and Aaron.

Exchanging money for guardianship or adoption of a baby is illegal.

It is also impossible to adopt a baby if you or an adult member of your family has been convicted of a serious criminal offence.

How far are they prepared to go in their pursuit of a child?

