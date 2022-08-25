Coronation Street fans question Tina O’Brien’s age as she shares holiday snap

Tina O’Brien has caused a stir after posting a holiday photo which left fans and Coronation Street co-stars aghast.

The head and shoulders pic saw her sitting outside as the light was fading, with the caption ‘Holiday evenings’ followed by a sunset and a cocktail emoji.

The star looked relaxed and happy, but what really caught people’s attention was how young the star looked.

Tina O’Brien’s youthful glow

Tina has been on our screens as Sarah for over 20 years, playing the role since she was a teenager.

And both fans and pals reckon she has barely aged a day since she arrived on the Street.

Her co-star and screen bother Jack P Shepherd aka David kicked off the compliments. “Still looks 18” he posted alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Tina replied to Jack with, “You charmer” and a winking emoji.

Tina and Jack have played sister and brother for two decades (Credit: ITV)

And fans were quick to agree with Jack’s comment, stunned by how amazing Tina looks for her years.

“Let’s be honest, for once he’s not wrong,” said one. Another agreed, “She never ages, does she?” while one added, “I was thinking the same.”

Even five hours later and the comments were still coming in.

“Tina, you clearly drink from the fountain of youth,” suggested one. Another added: “Does this women ever age, seriously?”

Tina O’Brien: A mum and wife

While Tina O’Brien certainly does seem to defy the laws of ageing, she’s not the little girl she was when she started on Corrie.

Tina is 39 years old and a married mum of two. In fact, her daughter, Scarlett, is now old enough to be starting a showbiz career of her own.

The 13-year old – whose dad is former Corrie star Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw) –has landed a role in the new series of school drama Waterloo Road, which is currently being filmed.

Tina’s also mum to son Beau, seven, with her husband Adam Crofts, whom she married in 2018.

