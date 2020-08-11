Jack P Shepherd is best known for playing David Platt in Coronation Street.

The long-suffering youngest child of Gail Rodwell is never far away from drama on the show.

And as it turns out, neither is Jack in real life.

With that in mind, here’s the lowdown on the Corrie star, including whether Jack P Shepherd is married and if David Platt is leaving Coronation Street.

Is Jack P Shepherd married?

Jack was set to marry his childhood sweetheart Lauren Shippey.

The former couple dated for 15 years from 2002 to 2017 but split after he cheated with sales executive Sammy Milewski.

Shortly after their break-up, Jack confirmed his relationship with Hanni Treweek in January 2018.

The couple aren’t married but are still very much together.

Hanni works in the publicity department of Coronation Street and Jack regularly shares heartfelt posts about her on social media.

Does Jack P Shepherd have children?

Jack has two two children with ex-fiancee Lauren – daughter Nyla was born in 2009 and their son, Reuben followed in 2013.

The David Platt actor also fathered Greyson Milewski in 2010 after a one-night stand with sales exec Sammy.

He demanded a DNA test after the little boy was born.

Although he has never met Greyson, who suffers from an incurable one-in-a-million genetic disorder called alternating hemiplegia of childhood, Jack pays maintenance to Sammy.

Greyson’s mother Sammy told the Mirror that her son doesn’t know Jack is his father and doesn’t watch Coronation Street.

Apparently the little lad prefers Emmerdale!

Is David Platt leaving Coronation Street?

Jack discussed David Platt leaving Coronation Street earlier this year.

But it looks like he isn’t departing Weatherfield anytime soon.

He told the Daily Star: “If something came up that was too good an opportunity to turn down, or if they stopped writing good stories for me, then I probably would leave.

“But at the minute they like having me there and I like being there.”

How much does Jack P Shepherd earn on Coronation Street?

In October 2018 it was reported by the Mirror that Jack had landed himself a bumper new deal to stay on the show until late 2019.

The paper claimed he was set to earn £250,000 a year to play David, making him one of the highest earners among the Corrie cast.

Co-star Kym Marsh responded to the reports in her OK! column, saying: “We don’t talk about how much we earn at work.

“In the past I’ve read I earn a different amount to what I actually do. No one knows and, actually, no one cares!”

According to reports, Jack’s pay was bumped up even further when he signed his 2020 contract.

In addition to Corrie, Jack also owns 13 Performing Arts School, which he founded with ex Lauren in 2013.

The star is one of the teachers at the school, which has locations in Manchester and Huddersfield.

Pupils range from 13 to 17 and learn everything from drama to singing and dance. Jack’s on-screen step-son, Harry McDermott, who plays Max, is also a member.

How old was Jack P Shepherd when he joined Coronation Street?

David Platt was born on Christmas Day 1990.

Originally, he was played by Thomas Ormson for the first 10 years of his life.

Jack took over on April 26, 2000 as nine-year-old David who quickly became a bit of a tearaway.

The actor was 11-years-old when he joined the soap and he’s now been with the cast of Coronation Street for a staggering 18 years.

What awards has Jack P Shepherd won?

Jack has two British Soap Awards under his belt.

In 2008 he was given the gong for Villain of the Year after David pushed his mum, Gail Rodwell, down the stairs, attacked Ken Barlow, and smashed up a few cars.

He’d previously won Best Bad Boy at the 2007 Inside Soap Awards.

Another win at the BSAs came 10 years after his first in May 2018 when he took home the award for Best Actor after his outstanding performance during the male rape storyline.

What has Jack P Shepherd said about Twitter trolls?

Jack has tackled internet trolls several times.

In August he took on a viewer who commented that Jack’s hair “looked like roadkill stuck to his head”.

Jack responded in a tweet: “Hi, my hair started to fall out because I went through a break-up with my girlfriend of 15 years last year. And was very stressed. I’m sorry.”

He also hit back at someone who fat shamed co-star Julia Goulding in October 2018 after the user tweeted Julia looked pregnant on-screen.

What else has the Corrie star been in?

Jack starred alongside on-screen sister Tina O’Brien, who plays Sarah Platt, in Clocking Off in 1999.

They played brother and sister Charlie and Adele Kolakowski.

Jack also featured in a short film written by his on-screen big brother, Ben Price (Nick Tilsley) in 2016.

They were granted permission from ITV to film after hours in the Corrie studios, and the film, Taubman, was shown at various film festivals.

