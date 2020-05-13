Coronation Street fans predict romance between Nina and Asha

Coronation Street fans are convinced the show is setting up a lesbian romance between Asha Alahan and Nina Lucas.

The pair have bonded recently over feeling like outcasts and last week, Nina drew a stunning portrait of Asha to remind her how beautiful she is.

Nina's drawing made Asha smile (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The touching gesture has some viewers now convinced it's more than just a burgeoning platonic friendship. They think the pair will fall in love.

What are Coronation Street viewers saying about Asha and Nina?

Is it weird I can see Nina and Asha being a couple? #corrie — Julia Miles (@lovefromjulia) May 8, 2020

just me or is nina/asha giving off gay vibes #Corrie — hovis (@flirtycallum) May 8, 2020

right not being funny but are nina and asha gonna end up dating cos... #corrie — rebecca (@woahmitchell) May 8, 2020

Nina has got the hots for Asha possibly??? #Corrie — Tony Scullion (@CI5TonyRhodes) May 8, 2020

Are Nina and Asha just good friends?

However, many fans have dismissed the theory and insisted the two are just good friends.

It's a friendship the viewers are clearly loving and have said that, rather than romance, is just what Asha needs right now.

Loving Nina and Asha's new friendship.💖 Great match #Corrie keep it going please! 👍👏 @itvcorrie — Trish 🌹 🐕🐺🐱🦁🦌🐂🐃🦍😷 (@AnnyTrish) May 8, 2020

Aw, Asha & Nina; it's a nice friendship and just what Asha needs 👌💕 #Corrie — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) May 8, 2020

I can’t wait to see more of Nina and Asha’s friendship #corrie @itvcorrie — Shaun Eley (@Eley01) May 8, 2020

Nina and Asha is the friendship I didn’t know I needed 😍 #Corrie — Gem 💎 (@XxgemidodgerxX) May 8, 2020

What has happened to Asha in Coronation Street?

Asha has been at the centre of a teen porn plot after she flashed her boyfriend Corey.

Cobbles newcomer Kelly shared the footage with the whole class after a petty argument and it ended up being used on a porn site.

Asha has been struggling with the attention ever since, just wanting to forget the whole thing.

Last week (Friday, May 8) she was taunted in the street by a group of lads and Nina leapt to her defence, punching one of the boys!

Nina lashed out to protect Asha in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Nina then helped to restore a little of Asha's confidence telling her she was beautiful and she only needed to look in the mirror to prove it.

After Asha's previous troubles with skin-bleaching and now this, her confidence is at an all time low, so Nina could be just the tonic she needs.

Actress Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha, has previously explained to Digital Spy: "A friendship develops between Asha and Nina – and I love that. Nina knows what it's like to feel different, left out and persecuted.

"That will develop and this story has a long way to go."

