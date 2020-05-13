The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 13th May 2020
Coronation Street fans predict romance between Nina and Asha

The girls have a friendship developing

By Carena Crawford
Coronation Street fans are convinced the show is setting up a lesbian romance between Asha Alahan and Nina Lucas.

The pair have bonded recently over feeling like outcasts and last week, Nina drew a stunning portrait of Asha to remind her how beautiful she is.

Nina's drawing made Asha smile (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Read more: Coronation Street hits ratings high with Geoff and Yasmeen episode

The touching gesture has some viewers now convinced it's more than just a burgeoning platonic friendship. They think the pair will fall in love.

What are Coronation Street viewers saying about Asha and Nina?

Are Nina and Asha just good friends?

However, many fans have dismissed the theory and insisted the two are just good friends.

It's a friendship the viewers are clearly loving and have said that, rather than romance, is just what Asha needs right now.

What has happened to Asha in Coronation Street?

Asha has been at the centre of a teen porn plot after she flashed her boyfriend Corey.

Cobbles newcomer Kelly shared the footage with the whole class after a petty argument and it ended up being used on a porn site.

Asha has been struggling with the attention ever since, just wanting to forget the whole thing.

Last week (Friday, May 8) she was taunted in the street by a group of lads and Nina leapt to her defence, punching one of the boys!

Nina lashed out to protect Asha in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans want lighter stories when show returns

Nina then helped to restore a little of Asha's confidence telling her she was beautiful and she only needed to look in the mirror to prove it.

After Asha's previous troubles with skin-bleaching and now this, her confidence is at an all time low, so Nina could be just the tonic she needs.

Actress Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha, has previously explained to Digital Spy: "A friendship develops between Asha and Nina – and I love that. Nina knows what it's like to feel different, left out and persecuted.

"That will develop and this story has a long way to go."

