Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks fans beg for lighter storylines

Fans of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks have reacted to the news that soaps have the green light to return to filming by begging bosses to change things up.

They are fed up of the doom and gloom that the soaps are currently bringing to the screens. They want the writers to use the time away to rethink the plots and inject more humour and lighter storylines.

What's happening in the soaps?

Yasmeen's horrific domestic abuse is the main Coronation Street story at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street is airing three episodes a week at the moment and the key stories are Geoff and Yasmeen's domestic abuse plot, and the devastating diagnosis of mitochondrial disease for Steve and Leanne's son, Oliver.

Please, please cheer us up. No more death cruelty and hardship.

Meanwhile, EastEnders, airing just twice a week, is also tackling domestic violence with Gray and Chantelle, as well as rascism for Keegan, and a tough plot for Jean as she suffered a seizure.

In Emmerdale's three episodes per week, the gangster plot with DI Malone has been badly received, and fans have admitted to being fed up with the Arthur bullying storyline.

DI Malone is not winning any fans in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

So the reduction of episodes and the potential that the soaps will go off air for a short time has got viewers thinking it would be a good opportunity to reset and bring some joy back to their TV screens.

What do soap fans want to see?

Writing on the ED! Facebook page, one fan said: "Please, please cheer us up. No more death cruelty and hardship. Let's have some joy in our lives."

"I do hope they have brought in some new writers, for the love of god, we are already bloody depressed as it is," added another.

A third said: "Writers please screw your heads on, we want good stories not things that go on for months. Happy as well, we all need cheering up."

"We want some good storylines and comedy in them," said someone else.

Drunk Audrey had Coronation Street viewers laughing on Monday night (Credit: ITV)

Another agreed: "Let's hope they come back with happier, lighter, funny stories, stop with all the murdering doom and gloom."

"As long as they put some happy storylines in and not all doom and gloom," concurred yet another commenter.

Some were left questioning exactly how it could work with strict social distancing still in place.

How will any scene be between more than two people, and how can they be seen talking together, yet staying two metres apart?

People were quick to explain it's all about camera trickery: "Apparently they can use clever camera angles which they have been doing in Neighbours," said one. "It makes them appear close together."

When can Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks resume filming?

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon is looking at June for a return to work (Credit: ITV)

The government's new message that those who can't work from home can return to work, suggests that it can happen soon.

However, none of the soaps have confirmed a return date so far.

Samia Longchambon, Corrie's Maria Connor, has told The Sun, she thinks filming will resume on the cobbles in June.

