Coronation Street gets a 17-month ratings high with Geoff and Yasmeen showdown

Coronation Street has seen their highest ratings in 17 months for a week of episodes which focused on Geoff and Yasmeen's coercive control storyline.

According to the BARB website, it indicates that the episode broadcast on Monday, April 27 received a consolidated figure of 7.89 million viewers. This means it includes catch up and recordings, as well as those watching live.

In the instalment, viewers saw Yasmeen discover she had contracted chlamydia. As she told her abusive husband Geoff, he immediately blamed her, despite the fact he'd been sleeping with escorts.

Yasmeen discovered she tested positive for an STI (Credit: ITV)

The following episode on Wednesday, April 29 received 8.08 million viewers who watched as Geoff discovered Yasmeen had been hiding a holdall full of clothes under the cabinet.

When he returned home, he forced her to open it. Although she desperately tried to explain she hadn't unpacked her stuff from when she was meant to be going to Spain, Geoff didn't believe her.

He ended up emptying her stuff into a bin in the garden and setting it on fire.

Geoff burnt Yasmeen's clothes (Credit: ITV)

The following Corrie outing, which occured on Friday, May 1 saw Geoff and Yasmeen's showdown.

During the episode, Geoff dropped the bombshell on Yasmeen in front of friends and family that he was paying for his son Tim's wedding.

However, he took the money from Speed Daal, which is her family business.

As they went home, he threatened to kill his wife. Scared, Yasmeen grabbed a bottle of wine, smashing it over Geoff's head before using the broken glass to stab him in the neck.

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff (Credit: ITV)

The episode received 8.16 million viewers which is the highest rating since an instalment broadcast back in January 2019.

Ofcom complaints

Although millions of people tuned in to the Friday episode, it received 276 Ofcom complaints.

The episode received Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom also confirmed to Entertainment Daily that they had a further 28 complaints after the following Monday episode (May 4).

This took the total number to 304 complaints.

