Coronation Street's Faye is with a grim reaper and the Coronation Street logo
Soaps

Coronation Street fans predict death shock for Faye Windass

Will Faye be forced into looking after Miley?

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 13, 2023), Tim went behind Faye’s back and invited Miley and Jackson into the house.

Faye later found out that Miley had been round after speaking to Stu.

But, now Coronation Street fans have predicted a shock death for Faye.

Tim went behind Faye’s back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim betrayed Faye

Last night, Faye and Craig went out for a spa day for Faye’s birthday.

With Faye gone for the day, Tim invited Miley and Jackson round to their house.

Tim then told Miley that Faye had gone on holiday.

As Miley asked questions, Tim started to bond with his granddaughter.

However, things didn’t quite go to plan when Miley started talking to Eliza outside just as Faye and Craig returned home.

Miley had made friends with Eliza in the shop beforehand and had stopped to let her try on her bracelet.

Tim tried to distract Faye who told him that she had a tension headache and had to leave the spa.

Back at home, Stu knocked on the door and handed Miley’s bracelet back to Faye.

Faye was shocked to learn that Tim had invited Miley round behind her back.

Tim tried his best to persuade Faye to get to know her daughter but she didn’t want to know.

Tim, Jackson and Stu watch as Miley and Eliza talk on Corrie
Miley and Eliza are speaking to each other whilst Jackson, Tim and Stu look on outside (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict shock death for Faye

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Faye will have no choice but to look after Miley.

They reckon that Jackson will die making Faye feel responsible for her daughter.

One fan wrote: “Calling it now: Jackson dies and Faye has no choice but to take on Miley as she wouldn’t want to see her in the care system as she was.”

Another added: “So how long is it going to be before Jackson is killed in a freak car accident and Miley has to move in full time with Faye?”

A third person joked: “I think Jackson might die of old age loooooong before Faye. (Who is doing Corrie casting?),” referring to Jackson looking older than he’s meant to be.

Faye gets to know Miley (Credit: ITV)

Will Faye have to look after Miley?

Later this week, Faye takes Tim’s advice and decides to get to know her daughter.

She’s nervous as she sits with Miley on the sofa.

But, will this be the first of many encounters for Faye and Miley?

Will Jackson die?

Will Faye be forced to look after Miley?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Faye Discover Tim Went To See Miley Behind Her Back (13th March 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Jackson die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Faye Windass

Trending Articles

Ashley Banjo on This Morning, his wife smiling at event
Ashley Banjo reunites with his ex-wife as she hits out at backlash over his public message
Camilla smiling and King Charles looking concerned during Commonwealth service
Fans express concern as they spot detail in senior royals’ Commonwealth appearance
Joey Essex behind the scenes at Dancing On Ice and him and Vanessa Bauer after Bolero with ED exclusive badge
Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer ‘uncomfortable’ over Joey Essex’s behaviour on show as they miss out on trophy
Kate Garraway walking in London, and husband Derek Draper in documentary
Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek: ‘Long road ahead’
What is Nicola Walker doing now?
Missing Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten? This is what she’s doing now!
Ashley Banjo on This Morning, his wife smiling at event
Ashley Banjo reunites with his ex-wife as she hits out at backlash over his public message