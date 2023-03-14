In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 13, 2023), Tim went behind Faye’s back and invited Miley and Jackson into the house.

Faye later found out that Miley had been round after speaking to Stu.

But, now Coronation Street fans have predicted a shock death for Faye.

Tim went behind Faye’s back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim betrayed Faye

Last night, Faye and Craig went out for a spa day for Faye’s birthday.

With Faye gone for the day, Tim invited Miley and Jackson round to their house.

Tim then told Miley that Faye had gone on holiday.

As Miley asked questions, Tim started to bond with his granddaughter.

However, things didn’t quite go to plan when Miley started talking to Eliza outside just as Faye and Craig returned home.

Miley had made friends with Eliza in the shop beforehand and had stopped to let her try on her bracelet.

Tim tried to distract Faye who told him that she had a tension headache and had to leave the spa.

Back at home, Stu knocked on the door and handed Miley’s bracelet back to Faye.

Faye was shocked to learn that Tim had invited Miley round behind her back.

Tim tried his best to persuade Faye to get to know her daughter but she didn’t want to know.

Miley and Eliza are speaking to each other whilst Jackson, Tim and Stu look on outside (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict shock death for Faye

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Faye will have no choice but to look after Miley.

They reckon that Jackson will die making Faye feel responsible for her daughter.

One fan wrote: “Calling it now: Jackson dies and Faye has no choice but to take on Miley as she wouldn’t want to see her in the care system as she was.”

I think Jackson might die of old age loooooong before Faye.

Another added: “So how long is it going to be before Jackson is killed in a freak car accident and Miley has to move in full time with Faye?”

A third person joked: “I think Jackson might die of old age loooooong before Faye. (Who is doing Corrie casting?),” referring to Jackson looking older than he’s meant to be.

Faye gets to know Miley (Credit: ITV)

Will Faye have to look after Miley?

Later this week, Faye takes Tim’s advice and decides to get to know her daughter.

She’s nervous as she sits with Miley on the sofa.

But, will this be the first of many encounters for Faye and Miley?

Will Jackson die?

Will Faye be forced to look after Miley?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

