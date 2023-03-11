Coronation Street logo and background
Coronation Street fans call out casting blunder as character returns looking way too old

Fans are confused about where he's been

By Entertainment Daily

Coronation Street fans have called out a casting blunder as a character returned looking years older.

Jackson was last seen in 2017 having left the country with daughter Miley when mum Faye Windass decided she didn’t want to be a parent.

Jackson returned to Weatherfield in Coronation Street and looks a little older (Credit: ITV)

But now seven years later Jackson has returned to Weatherfield.

He was previously played by actor Rhys Cadman, 24, but actor Joseph William Evans has taken over the role.

And fans say he is far too old to play the now 21-year-old Jackson.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice the vast difference between Jackson and Faye.

One said: “Why does Jackson look 35? Isn’t he meant to be the same age as Faye?”

A second said: “Jackson goes away as a kid and comes back as a middle-aged man?”

Coronation Street - Tim Has A Man To Man With Jackson

Coronation Street recast leads to fan questions

Another said: “Why did Jackson come back in his late 30s? Isn’t he supposed to be 20?”

A fourth said: “Bad recast… why does Jackson look so old compared to Faye?”

Another joked: “Good grief! Jackson must’ve been living in a bag of miracle-gro.”

Meanwhile actress Ellie Leach has spoken out over why Faye doesn’t want to be reunited with her daughter.

Faye isn’t sure she wants to meet Miley in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Does Faye wants her daughter back?

Ellie explained: “When Faye first gets the message from Jackson, she immediately wants to say no.

“She does not want to see Jackson and Miley because she feels like it would have an extreme effect on her life, which it obviously would because she has not seen her daughter Miley since she was born.”

Ellie continued: “So her initial reaction is, ‘No, no , no,’ but in the back of her mind she begins to question herself. She begins to think, ‘What if? What would happen if I did meet Miley?’”

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

But as she gets cornered into a meeting, Faye’s true worries come out.

“Faye has a real fear of realising that she still loves Miley and realising that she wants to be a mum to her again because she is scared that Miley will be taken away again,” Ellie added.

“So if it does go well, Faye will try to be a mum to Miley for as long as she is in Weatherfield but it would be playing on her mind that Miley might go back to Canada and she would be constantly thinking about when that may be.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

