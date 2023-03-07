Coronation Street star Ellie Leach reveals the real reason Faye doesn’t want to see daughter Miley

Star Ellie Leach has revealed the real reason her Coronation Street character, Faye Windass, doesn’t want to see her estranged daughter, Miley.

Faye gave birth to baby Miley when she was 13 years old, following a teen pregnancy storyline.

Miley lives with dad Jackson, whose parents took Miley when Faye gave her up.

Jackson has recently been in touch to ask whether Faye wants to see Miley again.

Faye refused.

But why?

Miley’s dad has gotten back in touch with Faye, asking if she wants to meet their daughter (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Leach reveals reasons behind Faye’s refusal to see Miley

In an interview with the actress, Ellie revealed the reason why Faye doesn’t want to see her daughter.

Ellie said: “When Faye first gets the message from Jackson, she immediately wants to say no. She does not want to see Jackson and Miley because she feels like it would have an extreme effect on her life, which it obviously would because she has not seen her daughter Miley since she was born.”

She continued: “So her initial reaction is, ‘No, no , no,’ but in the back of her mind she begins to question herself. She begins to think, ‘What if? What would happen if I did meet Miley?’

Faye revealed her dilemma to Sally Webster (Credit: ITV)

Ellie reveals Faye’s fears at meeting Miley

Recent episodes saw Faye confide in Sally Webster, telling her of Jackson’s message.

After hearing that Faye didn’t want to see Miley, Sally attempted to change Faye’s mind.

As the storyline continues, Faye will reflect on her decision and ultimately agree to meet Miley.

But what pressure will that put Faye under?

“When Faye first hears from Jackson, she is very adamant that she does not want to meet Miley,” Ellie said.

“But then she thinks this may be the only chance that she is going to get to have a relationship with her child that she gave birth to,” she continued.

“Meeting Miley again is a really big deal to Faye and she doesn’t want to mess this opportunity up.”

What feelings might a reunion with Miley stir up in Faye? (Credit: ITV)

Faye’s reunion with Miley brings up fears of losing Miley again

Faye’s fear of meeting Miley plays into her refusing to meet with the child.

“Faye has a real fear of realising that she still loves Miley and realising that she wants to be a mum to her again because she is scared that Miley will be taken away again”.

“So if it does go well, Faye will try to be a mum to Miley for as long as she is in Weatherfield but it would be playing on her mind that Miley might go back to Canada and she would be constantly thinking about when that may be.”

Will Faye meet with Miley?

And if so, how will their reunion go?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!