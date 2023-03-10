In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tim betrays Faye’s trust by inviting Miley and Jackson round.

Whilst Faye’s out with Craig, Tim sneakily lets Miley come in the house.

But, will Faye find out in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tim betrays Faye (Credit: ITV)

Tim sneaks behind Faye’s back

Recently, Jackson, the father of Faye’s daughter, got in touch and revealed that they’d moved back to the country.

He asked Faye if she wanted to see Miley.

However, Faye then opened up to Sally about the messages, explaining that she couldn’t face seeing Miley.

She’d come to terms with not being a mum due to her menopause.

She feared that seeing Miley would bring up feelings of wanting to be a mum again.

Faye then explained that she put Miley up for adoption for a reason and she still believed that she’d done the right thing.

Next week, whilst Craig and Faye are out for the day, Tim betrays Faye by inviting Jackson and Miley round.

Sally warns Tim about going behind Faye’s back.

Tim’s plan seems to be going well until Miley and Eliza recognise each other in the street and start talking.

Miley’s outside just as Craig and Faye arrive back home.

Has Tim been rumbled?

And, will Faye forgive him for getting in touch with her daughter?

Faye gets to know Miley (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye gets to know Miley

Later on, Tim tries to talk Faye round.

He tells her that she’ll regret it if she doesn’t at least try to get to know her daughter.

Faye takes Tim’s advice and decides to give Miley a chance.

Full of nerves, Faye sits down to talk to Miley.

Tim and Jackson look on as the mother and daughter reconnect.

But, will Faye bond with Miley?

Or, will she regret letting her back into her life?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Faye bond with Miley in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!