OPINION: Coronation Street: Bring Faye’s daughter Miley back

Coronation Street needs to bring Faye Windass’ daughter Miley back – by hook or by crook.

The soap is practically hitting us all over the head with the news that killer Faye will never be able to bear children again.

Faye’s daughter Miley has been seen in years on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

After a pregnancy scare turned out to be the early menopause, Faye has been at an impasse.

Suddenly she’s furious, her hormones are surging and she doesn’t trust doctors to help.

But one thing’s for sure – she suddenly can think of nothing else but a potential baby.

Not her baby, mind – she’s apparently forgotten about Miley.

And that is exactly why the little Canadian tot needs to pop on a plane and return to Weatherfield like the good plot device she is.

Born when Faye was a mere teenager, Miley had a rough start to life.

Coronation Street: Solve Faye Windass’ baby problem!

She came into the world in the flat above Dev’s shop – and survived because quick-thinking Craig Tinker realised Faye needed adults to help her.

And it soon became clear that Faye had no interest in being a mother.

Despite Anna Windass trying to force it – at one point dropping her daughter off with her while she was with her friends, Faye didn’t change her mind.

It didn’t take long for her to agree for Miley to live with her dad’s family.

And even when she found out they were secretly planning to move to Canada, Faye was unmoved.

Insisting it was best for Miley, Faye waved goodbye to her daughter and moved on.

Faye barely ever mentions her daughter Miley in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But now she wants a baby – again.

And she can’t have one. So the soap has to do what soaps have done for decades – and use a convenient plot to arrange one.

Look at Toyah Battersby she’s waited years for a baby and now two have come along at once.

Faye already has one out there in the ether.

So for all our sakes, and Faye’s – it’s time to bring Miley back.

Just please, please change her name.

