Coronation Street fans point out huge ‘mistake’ as drugged Carla crashes into Paul

Coronation Street fans have all had the same reaction after Carla Connor was drugged.

The Underworld boss found herself victim of serial killer Stephen Reid this week – but he didn’t kill her.

Instead he decided to mess with her mind in an attempt to steal the factory from her.

Using the LSD he’d taken from Rufus, Stephen decided to try and bring back Carla’s previous mental health issues.

Three years ago she suffered a psychotic break – and almost lost herself in the process.

And after discovering her troubles, Stephen has decided to use them against her.

He put the hallucinogenic drug into her tea and left her confused about a cancelled meeting.

When Carla discovered that her meeting wasn’t cancelled she flew off the handle – under the influence of the drug.

Coronation Street crisis for Carla Connor

Storming out she went to collect her car from the garage but was fortunately stopped by Abi Webster.

Abi realised that something was wrong with Carla and refused to return her car.

In a fury, Carla then took one of Underworld’s vans and disaster struck.

As she attempted to drive down the road, the drugs made her see things and she crashed into Paul Foreman.

The builder was left injured after being crushed by Peter Barlow’s new bike.

As other people formed around the incident Carla broke down – and it’s clear that something wasn’t right.

However no-one thought to take her hospital or report the accident to the police.

Stephen’s sick scheme could cost Carla everything in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Instead Peter took her home – seemingly just accepting she was psychotic again.

The shocking actions left Coronation Street fans all with the same complaint.

One said: “And no one is suspicious as to why Carla is suddenly acting like this?”

A second said: “So NOBODY wanted any blood tests, hospital, police, insurance? No?

“Even Carla not thinking to get herself checked out? These story lines are just pathetic now!!”

A third said: “I don’t get why Peter didn’t just take Carla to the hospital to get checked over straight away when folk noticed she didn’t look right.”

