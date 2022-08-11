Sean Laurence Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans make cruel prediction about Sean’s new man Laurence

Has Sean finally found the one?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have a cruel prediction about Sean Tully‘s new love interest Laurence Reeves.

Sean met dentist Laurence at a funeral last week, but they didn’t end up exchanging numbers.

After Laurence came looking for Sean, they went on a date but fans think there could be a shocking twist coming.

Corrie Sean is worried as he finishes with Frank
Sean’s last relationship didn’t end well (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sean and Laurence

Unlucky-in-love Sean is still struggling after his last relationship with bully Frank.

Last week Sean helped Todd Grimshaw out with Mr Pugh’s funeral and Laurence was one of the guests.

As Sean and Laurence started talking it turned out they had a lot in common.

Sean, Laurence and Todd all had a conversation about The Wizard of Oz and it seemed like Todd could also have an interest in Laurence.

When Laurence left it seemed like Sean would never see him again.

However George‘s sister Glenda could see Sean was upset and offered to look for him.

After initially having no luck, Sean decided it was pointless.

But in turned out Laurence was also looking for Sean and in last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 10) he was waiting outside of the Undertakers.

After talking to Laurence, George was able to get a date for Sean.

Coronation Street Laurence and Sean enjoy themselves at a date in the Bistro
Laurence and Sean went on a date (Credit: ITV)

Fans make cruel prediction about Sean’s new man Laurence

Although Sean didn’t want to go on the date at first, saying he was focusing on his son Dylan, Dylan convinced him to go.

On the date, Laurence revealed George had told him about Sean’s past with Frank and how he was horrible to his son Dylan.

Could Todd try and ruin Sean’s new relationship? (Credit: ITV)

Later Mary and Glenda were thrilled when Sean text Mary to let her know the date was going well, however Todd looked annoyed.

Now fans are predicting that Laurence is interested in Todd and they will end up together, or Todd will try and ruin Sean and Laurence’s new romance.

What do you think?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

