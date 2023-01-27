In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday January 26, 2023), Alya was seen in hospital after having a life-saving operation.

She had a punctured lung and had lost a lot of blood after being stabbed by Blake.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left in disbelief after noticing a huge blunder in Alya’s storyline.

Alya’s survived a bomb explosion and a stabbing (Credit: ITV)

Alya got discharged from hospital after her operation

Viewers will know that Alya got stabbed in Speed Daal whilst protecting Maria from Blake.

Blake had been influenced by Max’s videos and wanted to put a stop to Maria’s drop-in session which she had set up to support local refugees.

Blake went to lunge at Maria with a knife but Alya noticed what he was doing and jumped in the way.

She was then stabbed, with Yasmeen rushing to help her.

Alya was then rushed to hospital for a life-saving operation after suffering from a punctured lung and losing a lot of blood.

Last night, Yasmeen, Daryan, Maria, and Stu visited Alya in hospital after her operation.

In later scenes, Alya was discharged and returned home, all within twenty-four hours of being stabbed.

Stu and Yasmeen then laid her on the sofa and gave her some biscuits whilst she rested.

Now fans have been quick to pick up what they think is a huge blunder, which has left them in disbelief.

Alya rested up at home (Credit: ITV)

Fans are in disbelief over Alya’s speedy return home

Fans have picked up on how Alya’s hospital trip was quicker than the time it takes for a Speed Daal delivery to arrive.

They’ve been left in disbelief as to how she was discharged from hospital so quickly after having a major operation on a punctured lung.

In reality, she’d be monitored in hospital for much longer.

One fan commented: “Alya had life saving surgery yesterday, 24 hours later home.”

Another tweeted: “I’m glad she’s ok, but I didn’t expect to see Alya out of hospital the day after getting a punctured lung and at this rate she could do a marathon on Sunday and back to work on Monday. Please lay off Alya from anymore near deaths.”

#Corrie Alya had life saving surgery yday, 24hrs later home 😆 🤣 😂 😆 🤣 😂 — Conor moran (@Conormo56898955) January 27, 2023

i'm glad she's ok, but I didn't expect to see Alya out of hospital the day after getting a punctured lung & at this rate she could do a marathon on Sunday & back to work on Monday.

please lay off Alya from anymore near death #Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) January 26, 2023

A third Corrie fan joked: “Alya’s home already. It’s a miracle.”

Another echoed: “The NHS of Weatherfield working wonders on Alya. She has come out in a day.”

A final viewer wrote: “How is Alya out of hospital? I don’t understand.”

Alya seems to have 9 lives (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Alya in Coronation Street?

Alya’s recent acts of heroism have seen her get caught up in a bomb explosion and get stabbed.

She needs a rest, surely?!

Next week, Alya tells David that he’s not the one to blame for Max’s actions.

But, will Alya make a full recovery?

Will she stay away from anymore danger?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you spot this Alya blunder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.