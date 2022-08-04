Coronation Street fans have called for bosses to end the ‘awful’ Tim and Sally Metcalfe storyline.

Corrie viewers have seen the couple’s marriage struggle over recent months following Tim’s various health issues.

More recently, his sexual dysfunction has put a wall between them – and seen Tim relegated to the spare room after Sally caught him searching for adult videos.

Fans are bored with Tim and Sally (Credit: ITV)

What are fans saying about Coronation Street’s Tim and Sally?

But fans have taken to Twitter to plead Corrie bosses to end the long-running saga.

One fed-up viewer wrote: “Will you please make Sally stop WHINING! Every 2 minutes, she’s moping about Tim…over and over. And if you’d give Tim a backbone (or a front bone) that’d be great. This storyline is insufferable.”

Another said: “So (BLEEP) sick of this Sally and Tim vomit-inducing, toe-curling storyline”

A third added: “This long-running storyline about Sally and Tim’s sexual problems falls into the category of “too much information”. It’s also strong meat for before the watershed although ‘strong meat’ isn’t a phrase you’d want to use to Tim.”

“ENOUGH OF SALLY AND TIM, WE’VE ALL HAD ENOUGH!*!” ranted someone else.

And another tweeted: “I am so fed up with this Sally and Tim storyline.”

There were many other tweets that agreed that it was time to wrap the storyline up once and for all.

Unfortunately, there’s more to come – excuse the pun – this week.

Will Tim have an affair with Aggie?

Last night viewers watched as Tim furtively met up with Aggie Bailey in Victoria Garden (aka The Garden of Secrets).

He told her about his current woes and Aggie, who must have the patience of a saint after listening to Tim moan for months, told him to talk to Sally.

The couple are going through some hard times (Credit: ITV)

Tim did as he was told and Sally was pleased her husband finally opened up to her, but Tim didn’t mention Aggie’s role.

On Friday, spoilers reveal that Aggie gives Tim a book about death (nice gift) and suggests he reads it.

Sally is impressed with Tim for tackling his fear of dying head on but, again, he doesn’t tell her that the book came from Aggie.

Has Sally got something to worry about?

Fans have been predicted an affair between Tim and Aggie for months, but their relationship has only been platonic so far.

Could this be about to change?

