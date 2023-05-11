Coronation Street fans are rather eagle-eyed meaning that nothing ever gets past them. Therefore, if the soap fails to include popular characters in recent storylines, fans want to know why.

It seems that some characters haven’t been given much of a look in recently, with fans not seeing them for weeks or even months in some cases.

Now, Coronation Street fans have demanded answers over 5 ‘missing’ characters as they fail to appear on screen.

Where have they gone? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans worry about 5 ‘missing’ characters

Coronation Street fans have started to worry about five of the soap’s characters as they have failed to appear on screens for some time.

Now, Corrie fans are demanding answers as to where these five characters are and what’s happened to them.

Kevin, Gary, Toyah, Spider and Bertie have been declared ‘missing’ by fans of the soap as they all seem to have vanished off the face of the Earth without any explanation.

Kevin hasn’t been seen for months (Credit: ITV)

Fans demand answers as characters remain unseen

Kevin hasn’t been seen on-screen since the off-screen passing of his dad Bill Webster. Adding to this, nobody has mentioned Toyah and Spider in ages.

Gary hasn’t really had a role on-screen since Blake tried to stab Maria. And, poor little Bertie – Daniel’s always out eating and drinking out with his son never in sight.

Now, fans are demanding to know where they’ve all been, becoming genuinely concerned for the characters.

One fan took to Twitter to share their concerns for two popular characters, writing: “Where is Kevin? Where is Gary?”

Others chimed in: “Where is Kevin meant to be?” and “Why haven’t we seen Kevin on screen lately?”

Someone else demanded: “I know there’s plenty of storylines going on but WHERE IS GARY WINDASS?!”

I've only just realised I've not seen Toyah & Spider for ages did Stephen kill them too? #corrie — Enigma (@Carol44698330) May 11, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer commented: “I’ve only just realised I’ve not seen Toyah and Spider for ages, did Stephen kill them too?”

Someone else also questioned their absence: “Where is Toyah, has she left?” they asked.

Another commented: “Where are Toyah and Spider? Also haven’t seen Ken in ages too,” although Ken did actually appeared on screen only last week.

A further person wondered why Daniel’s son is hardly ever appears on screen, asking the soap: “Where has Bertie gone?”

They were particularly worried about him on the Bank Holiday, questioning who was looking after him when there was no nursery: “It’s Bank Holiday, Daniel, where is Bertie?” one cried.

Are they okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Where have they all gone?

With five characters simply just disappearing, it is possible that Stephen’s killed them all and chucked them in wheelie bins.

We know Kevin went to Germany when his dad died, but sister Debbie has since returned. Why is Kev not back? And for that matter, where is his son, Jack?

Most likely, the actors have probably all gone on a nice holiday whilst other storylines play out that don’t involve their characters.

But, where have they all gone? And, when will they be back on our screen again? Fans are desperate to know!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

