Coronation Street fans beg Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill character

Fans are trying to influence Stephen's next murder

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday May 3, 2023), Elaine told Stephen that she’d been hasty about the Vegas wedding.

She thought that they should wait and arrange a proper wedding so that their families can all be there to see them get wed.

Now, Coronation Street fans have begged Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill Elaine as fans have had enough of her.

Coronation Street: Elaine wanted a proper wedding

Last night, Elaine had a conversation about her and Stephen’s wedding with Audrey. She then had an epiphany.

Rushing to the factory to share her idea with Stephen, Elaine revealed that they’d been too hasty in arranging a Vegas wedding.

She wanted both of their families to be there on the big day, although Stephen said that it could take two years to plan a wedding of the scale.

Elaine suggested that they do something fun and turn up to the wedding in a double decker bus, setting up a wedding group chat once Stephen agreed to her plans.

However, Elaine was unaware that Stephen had taken out life insurance for her. She was so caught up in dreaming about her wedding to notice.

Fans beg Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill Elaine

After watching Elaine live in fantasy land and fail to see Stephen for what he is – a serial killer – fans have begged Stephen to ‘hurry up’ and kill Elaine. They’ve well and truly had enough of her.

One Coronation Street viewer wrote: “My man Stephen gotta hurry up and kill Elaine.”

Another demanded: “Oi, Stephen. You have my permission to measure Elaine for a wheelie bin. Please.”

A third person agreed: “Stephen has my permission to hit Elaine over the head with the hole punch, she’s got a screw loose…”

Coronation Street: Will Stephen murder Elaine?

Stephen’s already taken out life insurance for Elaine and has been desperate to marry her as soon as possible.

With Stephen eager to get his hands on Elaine’s cash, will he murder her so that he can make a claim on the insurance? Fans have given him permission but they’ll have to wait and see who his next murder victim will be!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stephen murder Elaine? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

