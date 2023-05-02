Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Stephen’s next murder victim – and how he’ll do it

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday May 1, 2023), Tim stopped Elaine from marrying Stephen in Las Vegas. But Stephen managed to charm Tim round in the end.

Stephen told Tim that he truly loved his mum and would set up a prenup so that money concerns would be removed from the situation.

Now, Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ Stephen’s next murder victim – and how he’ll commit the murder.

Stephen planned to marry Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Stephen arranged a prenup for him and Elaine

Last night, Elaine and Stephen planned on marrying each other in Las Vegas. They arranged to fly out and tie the knot that following evening.

Tim begged Elaine to reconsider and see through Stephen but she was adamant that she would be marrying him.

Things soon escalated when Tim pretended to get on board with the couple’s plan. He offered to drive them both to the airport.

However, with his mum in the car and Stephen having not caught up, Tim drove off and kidnapped Elaine.

Delaying them from getting their flight, Tim tried to get through to his mum but she told him that they’d get the flight another time.

Elaine then panicked as she told Tim that she needed her blood pressure pills, making Tim bring her home.

Back at home, Stephen told Tim that he loved Elaine and definitely didn’t want her money. He then offered to draw up a prenup so that Elaine’s money would be safe.

Fans think that Elaine will be murdered (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen will murder Elaine

After watching Elaine talk about her high blood pressure, fans have predicted that Stephen will murder her.

They think that he’ll hide her pills so that she’ll die meaning that he can take her money once they’re married.

One Coronation Street viewer commented: “So Stephen will swap Elaine’s pills for Tic Tacs when watch her die of a heart attack.”

So Stephen will swap Elaine's pills for tic tacs then watch her die of a heart attack. #corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) May 1, 2023

Elaine giving Stephen the perfect ending for her just take the pills.#Corrie — mo (@busby4868) May 1, 2023

Oh well we know Stephen will be taking Elaine's pills her death looms #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) May 1, 2023

Another Coronation Street fan wrote: “Elaine giving Stephen the perfect ending for her, just take the pills.”

A third person sadly predicted Elaine’s death, writing: “Oh well, we know Stephen will be taking Elaine’s pills, her death looms.”

Will Stephen kill his fiancé? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Stephen kill Elaine?

Stephen’s desperate to marry Elaine despite having only been with her for several months. He’s agreed to a prenup but that doesn’t mean that he won’t kill Elaine.

If he marries Elaine and then something happens to her, then he’ll end up getting his hands on all of her cash. But, is Stephen planning on killing Elaine? Will he hide her blood pressure pills?

