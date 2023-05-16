Coronation Street fan theory: Horrifying twist predicted for Aaron and Abi now she knows the truth

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday May 15, 2023), Abi heard Amy out and realised the truth about Aaron.

She apologised for ever doubting Amy and explained that she was disgusted with Aaron’s actions over the rape.

Now, a Coronation Street fan has predicted a horrifying twist for Aaron and Abi now that she knows the truth.

Last night, Amy confronted Aaron’s girlfriend Mia at the garage and warned her about Aaron. However, Mia didn’t believe Amy’s version of events.

Later, Amy was visited by the police who explained that an serious complaint of harassment had been made against her.

Afterwards, Abi came round to Amy’s and heard her out. She realised that she was telling the truth and apologised for not wanting to believe her at first.

Abi had wanted to turn a blind eye to the truth as she saw a bit of Seb in Aaron and wanted to help him. However, she now accepted that this was wrong.

Later on, Amy started writing a statement and was encouraged to post it online by Steve. But, will this help her gain more support or make things worse?

Coronation Street fan predicts horrifying Abi twist

Now that Abi knows the truth, a Coronation Street fan has predicted a horrifying Aaron and Abi twist, suggesting that Aaron could sexually assault Abi.

The Coronation Street viewer predicted: “Aaron will either go for Mia or Abi next! I’m guessing it’ll be Abi he goes for!”

They then added: “So Abi will sack Aaron from the garage and in revenge he will sexually assault her. I’m calling it!”

Defending their original claims online, the Corrie fan then added: “I swear to the lord! Aaron will attack Abi!”

But now that Abi’s worked out the truth, will Aaron turn against her and sexually assault her like he did to Amy?

Coronation Street: Is Abi in danger?

Later this week, Abi and Tyrone fire Aaron from the garage after finding out the truth about his rape of Amy.

But, as Abi turns her back on Aaron, will he get revenge by sexually assaulting her too? Is Abi in danger from Aaron?

