Coronation Street couples that make no sense but work

Coronation Street has its fair share of unlikely love stories on the cobbles.

The ITV soap has more than its fair share to be frank and it has couples who really shouldn’t work – but by some cobbles miracle they do.

For example…

These two should definitely not work on paper (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Steve

A murderess and a simpleton is the best way these two have ever been described.

For years Tracy pined over Steve – and we still don’t understand why.

It took years to rehabilitate her – years playing her tapes upstairs – before she turned into a reasonable human being who simple Steve would look at twice.

And yet after all of it, it works.

Even the baby she tried to sell to Roy Cropper – Amy, for the avoidance of doubt – has become a key part of their nuclear family.

Sally and Tim are Sally’s second iconic Corrie couple (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Tim

The busybody and the window cleaner are in it for the long haul.

Now the kids are out of the house – and the country for the most part – it’s been clipboard and estate agent fantasies at the dozen.

Or at least it would be had Tim not become impotent.

Some characters only get to star in one iconic double act, but Sally’s managed two.

The swot and the drug dealer: A Coronation Street love story (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Jacob

This just should not work.

Amy’s a straight A student, determined to go to university, and yet she’s ended up in a bedsit with a former drug dealer who terrorised her own cousin.

And yet – it’s incredibly sweet how they are together.

And even Jacob’s turned out to be less of a villain.

Toyah and Imran shouldn’t have worked for as long as they did (Credit: ITV)

Imran and Toyah

This lowkey pair have no business working.

He was a stern, occasionally cruel and distant lawyer, and she was a baby-obsessed counsellor who wore cardigans made of Quorn.

And yet over four years they became one of the cobbles’ nicest and most loving couples.

But with actor Charlie de Melo’s upcoming exit, they must be split.

And so Imran has cheated on Toyah and now she’s having to forgive him so she can get her hands on a baby.

It’s a mess – but for a long while it was lovely.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

