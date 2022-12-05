A Coronation Street star has fueled speculation of a shock split for one beloved couple as a mysterious newcomer arrives on the Cobbles.

But which Corrie couple is in danger of breaking up?

And who is the new face on Coronation Street to threaten their romantic bliss?

Amy Barlow and Jacob Hay are one of Coronation Street’s most beloved couples (Credit: ITV)

Jacob’s estranged father joins Coronation Street

Lovestruck youngsters Amy Barlow and Jacob Hay are set to be tested when Jacob’s estranged father arrives on the Street later this month.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy, addressed the potential threat to Amy and Jacob’s relationship.

“It’s going to be really interesting when Jacob’s dad Damon comes onto the show,” Elle said.

Jacob’s estranged dad, Damon, is set to join the soap later this month (Credit: ITV)

Elle continued: “He’s going to bring a lot of drama. He’s definitely going to be one to watch and I think it’s going to get really interesting when we start to discover more things about Jacob’s family.”

Will the arrival of Jacob’s father cause the youth to revert to his drug dealing, bad boy ways?

Could Damon come between Amy and Jacob?

“I think that’s going to have an impact with Jacob and Amy so we’ll have to see what’s going to happen with that,” Elle said.

Coronation Street Christmas spoilers has already hinted that Damon is connected to criminal Harvey Gaskell.

Will his arrival spell danger for more than just Amy and Jacob?

Jacob and Summer are good friends – but does she pose a threat to his relationship with Amy? (Credit: ITV)

Elle Mulvaney addresses Amy and Jacob split rumours

Elle also addressed recent fan theories that Jacob could have an affair with pal Summer Spellman.

Viewers have watched as Jacob and Summer have grown closer in recent weeks.

Jacob is in a relationship with Amy, and Summer appears committed to boyfriend Aaron.

At work, Jacob has supported and helped pal Summer out in her job at Underworld.

Could their friendship lead to something more intimate?

“Who knows?” Elle told the press, “But I think they are really good friends. It would be a shame if that happened.”

Jacob and Summer’s friendship appears to be purely platonic right now.

But could the arrival of Jacob’s dad somehow drive him into the arms of another woman?

