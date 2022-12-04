Coronation Street stars tease shocking affair that will rock the cobbles

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney has teased a shocking affair storyline that will rock the cobbles.

The Amy Barlow actress has opened up on explosive fan theories about her on-screen boyfriend Jacob Hay and best friend Summer Spellman.

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney has teased a potential affair (Credit: Splash)

Viewers have seen Jacob and Summer grow closer in recent months.

And some are convinced Jacob will cheat on Amy with Summer.

The characters recently moved in together with Summer’s boyfriend Aaron.

But it has become clear how Jacob and Summer are growing closer.

He has been supporting her at work – covering for her and doing her extra work while she struggles.

The scenes have fans convinced an affair is in the works.

Coronation Street affair to rock the cobbles?

One said: “Waiting for the Summer and Jacob affair to start.”

A second said: “Is Summer going to have an affair with Jacob? #Corrie”

A third said: “Summer and Jacob are heading for an affair. The writing and storyline are so obvious.”

Summer and Jacob have been growing close (Credit: ITV)

Now, asked about the possible affair, Elle told The Daily Star: “Who knows? But I think they are really good friends. It would be a shame if that happened.”

Meanwhile, Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob, also shared his thoughts on social media.

And it could be good news for fans of Amy and Jacob together.

“It’s been so refreshing to develop Jacob and Summer’s friendship on the show,” he tweeted.

Jacob has become Amy’s rock – but will he break her heart in Coronation Street with an affair? (Credit: ITV)

“We really don’t get to see enough platonic relationships of the opposite sex played out on telly.

“I know what you lot have been thinking, but don’t worry Jacob is still infatuated with Amy.”

As well as this Jacob is going to be rocked when his estranged dad turns up on the cobbles.

Shameless star Ciaran Griffiths will arrive later this month as Damon.

Elle teased: “It’s going to be really interesting when Jacob’s dad Damon comes onto the show.

“He’s going to bring a lot of drama. He’s definitely going to be one to watch and I think it’s going to get really interesting when we start to discover more things about Jacob’s family.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

