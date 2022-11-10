Coronation Street fans predict HUGE affair after spotting clue

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Summer Spellman and Jacob Hay will have an affair.

Summer and her boyfriend Aaron Sandford recently moved into the builder’s yard flat with Amy Barlow and her boyfriend Jacob.

But Coronation Street fans think that Jacob and Summer will end up cheating after spotting a clue.

Summer is pregnant with Aaron’s baby, but they’re keeping her pregnancy secret (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer Spellman’s pregnancy

Recently Summer found out she was pregnant with Aaron’s child.

After finding out about Summer’s pregnancy, Mike and Esther, a couple who were being counselled by Billy Mayhew, offered to adopt the baby.

Summer originally decided to have an abortion and told Billy about her decision.

But she changed her mind and decided she would let the Mike and Esther adopt the baby in return for money.

Summer planned to use the money to put Aaron’s dad Eric in rehab.

Although Aaron was shocked by the idea, he agreed to go along with it.

Soon Amy and Jacob figured out that Summer is still pregnant.

Summer told them about her plan to give the baby to Mike and Esther in return for money.

Amy and Jacob tried to encourage Summer to tell Billy what she was doing but she refused.

As she realised she would need to hide her pregnancy, the four of them came up with the idea to move into a flat together.

Jacob tried to support Summer (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict HUGE affair after spotting clue

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 10) Jacob noticed Summer wasn’t hungry.

Later at work he saw she was struggling to work as she was feeling sick.

He told her that she should tell their boss Carla that she’s pregnant and go home, but Summer said she had too much to do and didn’t want to tell anyone about the baby.

Jacob offered to help with her workload so she could go home.

Fans think Summer and Jacob will have an affair (Credit: ITV)

Later at the flat he encouraged her to be honest with Aaron about how sick she had been feeling.

But she feared he would worry about the pregnancy as she has struggled with an eating disorder and is diabetic.

Summer told Aaron that she wasn’t feeling well. He was honest that he wasn’t completely happy with the situation, but would support her.

However fans were distracted by Summer and Jacob and are saying they picked up ‘vibes’ between them.

They think Summer and Jacob will end up having an affair.

Bet summer and Jacob cheat with eachother! #corrie — 𝖍 𝖆 𝖓 𝖓 𝖆 𝖍 𝖑 𝖔 𝖚 𝖎 𝖘 𝖊.🎃👻 (@midnight_babyy) November 9, 2022

Summer & Jacob are giving me weird vibes tonight 🤔🧐 #Corrie — 🧚‍♀️🦄Cinders🦄🧚‍♀️ (@Cinders12345678) November 9, 2022

I can see a Summer and Jacob affair coming. #Corrie — mitch davies (@mitchdavies1996) November 9, 2022

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

