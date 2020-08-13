Coronation Street stars have paid tributes to actor Colson Smith, who is celebrating his 22nd birthday today (Thursday, August 13).

The actor is well-known for playing Craig Tinker in the ITV soap and is clearly popular amongst his co-stars.

Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass, wrote an Instagram story sharing a picture of the two of them together.

Colson turns 22 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “Happy birthday @colsonjsmith. Have a crazy day my mate” with the song 22, by Taylor Swift, playing in the background.

Ellie paid tribute to Colson (Credit: Instagram @ellielouiseleach)

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, posted a few pictures.

Brooke also shared some pictures of her pal (Credit: Instagram @brookelevivincent)

Over the first picture she wrote: “Happy birthday @colsonjsmith.”

(Credit: Instagram @brookelevivincent)

She then posted another saying: “Forever my favourite.”

(Credit: Instagram @brookelevivincent)

She added a third saying: “Always have the best time when I’m doing concerts with you! Happy birthday you little skinny minnie dream boat.”

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor, also posted a tribute to Colson on her Instagram story.

Sally posted a picture of Colson on her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram @sallyannmatthews)

She shared a picture of Colson walking along the street looking very happy with the caption: “I’ve been twerking on the railroad.”

Coronation Street: Colson Smith weight loss

Just a few days ago, Colson shared a selfie in his dressing room saying how scary it is he would be turning 22.

The actor has been keeping fans up to date on his weight loss journey over the last several months.

Back in May it was revealed he had lost nearly 10 stone. He shared videos from home training showing him swinging kettlebells, hurling a weighted ball at the floor and doing dumbbell curls.

Craig is back on-screen (Credit: ITV)

Last week, his alter ego Craig returned to screen after a couple of months off-screen.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and episodes being cut, some characters haven’t been seen on-screen for a while.

However when Craig returned, viewers were shocked by how different he looked.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

