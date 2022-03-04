Coronation Street cast member Jack P Shepherd has shared a series of snaps from A&E.

The actor, who is best known for playing David Platt in the ITV soap, took to social media to update fans earlier today (March 4).

The first photo was taken as Jack sat in an A&E waiting room, while a second showed an “unfortunate X-ray”.

Coronation Street cast member Jack P Shepherd posted an ‘unfortunate X-ray’ in A&E (Credit: Instagram Story/jackpshepherd88_)

Coronation Street cast member Jack P Shepherd visits A&E

Posting the photos on Instagram Story, Jack snapped away as he sat in an A&E department.

The actor wrote on the shot: “Don’t have too much fun kids.”

He later followed the photo with a picture of a questionable X-ray.

But it appears that Jack is actually working today.

Unfortunate X-ray of the day

It comes after the Corrie makeup crew shared a photo of the actor getting touched up before a scene.

It’s the first time the team have returned to work since COVID.

The makeup team posted a backstage shot of Jack to their profile, writing: “Well wasn’t this a lovely surprise. You didn’t have to wear a suit for the first day back I makeup @jackpshepherd88.”

Meanwhile, Jack recently returned from a romantic getaway to London with girlfriend Hanni Trewek.

The couple visited a string of capital hotspots during their stay, including a trip to a swanky restaurant.

They also visited the National History Museum, before heading home to Manchester.

Jack opens up on his eating disorder

The Corrie star hasn’t been afraid to open up about his personal life in the past.

Last year, Jack bravely shared that he was battling an eating disorder.

It came after trolls commented on his weight, with one branding him as “far too thin”.

Jack is best known for playing David Platt (Credit: ITV)

Jack went on to respond to the trolls, saying: “I have an eating disorder. Thank you for being nice.”

The actor hasn’t revealed any more details of his eating disorder.

However, he has previously spoken out about his mental health.

He started losing his hair after his split from childhood sweetheart Lauren Shippey in 2017.

In the end, Jack decided to have a hair transplant after it began affecting his mental health.

He previously admitted: “I decided to get it done as it was affecting my mental health. To the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.”

