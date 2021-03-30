Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has revealed he is battling an eating disorder.

Jack, 33, revealed the news after a message from a troll who commented on his appearance.

And, after the David Platt star responded to the troll, he was flooded with comments from well wishers.

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd is battling an eating disorder (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jack P Shephard say about his eating disorder?

Jack didn’t confirm which eating disorder he is suffering from.

However, his comments came after he was targeted by cruel trolls.

They included damaging messages that branded him “far too thin”.

I have an eating disorder. Thank you for being nice.

Another said: “He doesn’t look great.”

Another troll said that Jack looked like he “could do with a good feed”.

Jack responded: “I have an eating disorder. Thank you for being nice.”

Jack seen during a break in filming for Corrie (Credit: Splash News)

What did his followers say?

Jack’s followers rushed to offer their support.

One commented: “Well done for speaking out, however you shouldn’t have to explain yourself.”

They added: “People too quick to judge to fat/thin.”

Another thanked Jack for speaking out and said it had prompted them to admit they were suffering too.

“Good on you for speaking out. I do too and you’ve inspired me to say it out loud,” they said.

Fans rushed to support the David Platt star (Credit: ITV)

What has Jack said about his mental health?

Jack hasn’t revealed any more details of his eating disorder.

However, he has spoken out about his mental health in the past.

He started losing his hair after his split from childhood sweetheart Lauren Shippey in 2017 and said he considered quitting acting as a result.

Jack and Lauren have two children together. He is now dating girlfriend Hanni Treweek.

Corrie star Jack said he ended up having a hair transplant because it was affecting his mental health.

He admitted: “I decided to get it done as it was affecting my mental health. To the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.

“I know some people will say that I am being incredibly vain having a second hair transplant so quickly after the first one.

“All I can say to that was that I needed to do it for my long-term mental wellbeing.”

If you are suffering with an eating disorder and would like help and advice, contact SEED online here or call 01482 718130.

