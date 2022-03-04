Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi is in danger as she takes on Dean after he steals from the garage.

Next week Abi orders more drugs as she struggles with Seb’s birthday.

Meanwhile Kevin and Jack return from their holiday. Confiding in Debbie, Kevin says he wants to talk to Abi and hopes they can sort things out.

But when he returns home and finds Abi and Dean cosy on the sofa, high on drugs and alcohol, he orders her to pack her things and get out.

While she’s in the bathroom, Dean steals the keys to Kevin’s garage.

Kevin returns to find Abi and Dean on the sofa (Credit: ITV)

Abi soon realises what Dean’s done and races over to the garage to find him revving a customer’s car.

She leaps in the passenger seat and makes a grab for the key, but Dean’s too quick and they go speeding down a country road in the stolen car.

As Abi doubles over in pain, Dean stops the car.

She crouches by the side of the road in agony, but to Abi’s horror, Dean gets back in the car and speeds off.

Abi crouches on the side of the road in agony (Credit: ITV)

Abi calls for an ambulance but her phone dies.

Abi looks around the empty road in pain and fear.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi in danger as she takes on Dean

Later Abi is exhausted and in a state of shock and lets herself into No.13.

Assuming her to be drunk, Debbie tells her that Kevin wants her out by the end of the day.

Soon Tyrone opens up the garage and is shocked a customer’s car has been taken.

Tyrone is shocked to see a customer’s car has been stolen (Credit: ITV)

Seeing her with a bag of booze, Tyrone suggests she had something to do with it.

As Abi panics frantically, Tyrone calls and tells her that if they don’t retrieve the stolen car back, the business is finished.

Spotting a BMW, Abi forms a plan and calls Dean. Abi meets Dean at his lock-up and while he inspects the BMW, Abi calls the police to report the original car stolen.

However when Dean overhears her call, it looks like Abi is in danger.

Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean (Credit: ITV)

Having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone and a paramedic answers and explains Abi has been involved in an accident.

Toyah goes to see Abi

Soon Toyah arrives at the hospital.

Later Abi is woken by the sound of two police officers banging on the front door.

Having shown the officers out, Abi goes out to score more drugs.

