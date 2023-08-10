Cheeky Dean Andrews declares ‘my wife’s a lucky lass’ as he shares honeymoon pics

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews delighted fans at the weekend by revealing he married his long-term partner Helen in a romantic ceremony.

And he’s so loved-up he’s shared highlights of his big day, plus his honeymoon, to social media.

In the latest cheeky post, the Will Taylor actor, who also turned 60 on Sunday, declared his wife is a “lucky lass”.

Dean Andrews weds partner in stunning ceremony

Sharing images from their stunning wedding day, Dean gushed over his wife.

The first picture showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their wedding venue. The second saw Dean, 60, kissing his wife on the cheek as their delighted guests clapped in the background.

The next photo showed the happy newlyweds kissing during the ceremony. And the fourth pic showed the couple beaming as guests threw confetti over them.

Dean wrote: “This beautiful lady @hbg_indiarose has just made me the happiest man alive by saying ‘yes’ to being my wife #deanandhelenmeanttobe.”

He later shared more pictures – including one of him and his ‘two wives’ as on-screen wife Claire King joined in the celebrations.

His soap co-stars offered their congratulations in the comments. Lisa Riley wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS feel the love.”

Amy Walsh added: “Congratulations Dean xxx.”

Dean’s cheeky comment came after he married fiancée Helen (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Dean on honeymoon

Following the ceremony Dean whisked Helen off to Majorca and has been sharing pictures from their sun-soaked trip. Earlier in the week he teased he’d had to ‘apologise’ to Helen for taking her to such an awful restaurant, before sharing a picture of a stunning view.

However, now he has made another cheeky quip!

On his Instagram Story, Dean reshared a picture Helen had taken of him, which she had captioned ‘Team Hubster’. He added across it: “My wife finally realising she’s a lucky lass!”

Cheeky!

But it seems fans of Emmerdale – and of Dean – agree with him because since their nuptials Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments saying how gorgeous Dean is!

“Congratulations, you’re such a gorgeous man,” wrote one. Another agreed: “Such lovely eyes.”

“He’s gorgeous and his eyes are to die for,” said one more. And someone else agreed with Dean himself: “She’s a lucky lady, he’s gorgeous, they wrote.”

