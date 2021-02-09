Charley Webb has admitted she and husband Matthew Wolfenden are no longer “romantic”.

The 32-year-old actress – who is best known as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale – revealed it hasn’t been easy for the pair in lockdown.

But while they’re not lovey-dovey, the two are still very much a “partnership”.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have opened up on their marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden say?

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Charley explained: “We’re not the most romantic couple.

“In a lot of ways, I think that’s why it works, because we don’t put any pressure on our relationship.”

Since lockdown, the couple have been busy looking after their three sons, as well as juggling work.

In addition, Matthew said: “It is hard and we have argued. You’re bound to argue when you’re stuck in a house 24/7 with three kids and they are playing up. We’ve had our little moments but I’ve not spoken to one person who hasn’t.”

Despite some niggles, it hasn’t put the 40-year-old actor off having more children.

The pair are already parents to sons Buster, 10, Bowie, five and Ace, one.

The Emmerdale star admitted the pair aren’t ‘romantic’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did the couple start dating?

Love blossomed between the pair on the set of the ITV soap.

Debbie plays Cain and Charity’s daughter Debbie, while Matthews plays David Metcalfe.

The couple began dating in 2007, a year after the actor joined the soap.

Matthew popped the question to Charley on Christmas Day 2009, three months after announcing they were expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2018.

They initially told their loved ones the bash was for Charley’s 30th birthday, but later announced it was their wedding day.

The Emmerdale couple share three sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley’s brother Jamie Lomas gave her away, while her Emmerdale co-stars served as bridesmaids.

Opening up on the day, Matthew said: “We couldn’t have had a better response. People just screamed for about 10 minutes!

“It wasn’t the most traditional wedding.”

How many children do Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have?

The Emmerdale co-stars have welcomed three beautiful sons, with Buster being the eldest.

The youngster was born in April 2010.

Charley and Matthew went on to welcome Bowie, who was born in December 2015.

Meanwhile, the actress went on maternity leave in 2019 before giving birth to youngest son Ace.

Last year, Charley revealed she hasn’t rule out welcoming a fourth.

She said on Instagram: “Three is absolute chaos but I don’t know if I’m done yet? Just never know if you will be able to have another. I feel blessed with my three boys.”

Have Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden ever split?

Yes, Charley and Matthew briefly split in 2013 after six years together.

At the time, the pair focused on co-parenting son Buster and remained friends.

However, they decided to give it another just two years later.

Matthew told the Daily Record: “It was never a permanent split, we just needed some time apart.”

