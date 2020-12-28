Soaps

Emmerdale: Charley Webb staying or will Debbie Dingle leave the village?

Charley's not done having kids!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed she could leave the soap again after returning on Christmas Day.

The 32-year-old actress, who returned to the ITV soap from maternity leave, stunned viewers after making her long-awaited comeback as Al Chapman’s mystery woman.

But just as fans were convinced Debbie Dingle was set to return for good, Charley has hinted at another potential break.

Charley Webb has hinted she could leave Emmerdale again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Charley Webb say?

Taking part in a fan Q+A on Instagram, the actress opened up on welcoming another child with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

The couple are already parents to sons Buster, 10, Bowie, four, and Ace, 17 months.

When asked if the pair have plans to welcome a fourth, Charley answered: “Who knows?

“Three is absolute chaos but I don’t know if I’m done yet?

The soap star admitted she could have another child (Credit: Instagram Story: miss_charleywebb)

Read more: Emmerdale: Lucy Pargeter welcomes Dominic Brunt ‘to the family’ as Paddy married Chas Dingle

“Just never know if you will be able to have another.

“I feel blessed with my 3 boys.”

Back in May, Charley admitted she wasn’t quite ready to return to work as she was focused on motherhood.

The actress went on maternity leave last year before giving birth to youngest son Ace.

charley webb family life
Charley and Matthew share three sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told OK! Magazine: “At home with the kids is where I need to be at the moment. We’re in talks and work have been amazing about giving me the extra time I need.

“The difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven’t confirmed when I’m going back yet. Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that.”

When did Debbie Dingle return to Emmerdale?

Mechanic Debbie hadn’t been seen in the village for 18 months but made a shock return on Christmas Day.

The festive episode revealed how Al had seduced Debbie months ago when she had been sent to rescue him when his car broke down in Scotland.

Charley returned to Emmerdale on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Best ever Christmas Day soaps moments: how many do you remember?

She thinks he is keeping their relationship a secret so her family don’t find out.

However, Debbie is unaware that she is the other woman in Al’s life as he is also engaged to Priya Kotech.

Speaking about her return, Charley told Digital Spy: “I’ve known for a while that this would be part of her return. Jane Hudson our Executive Producer told me when we had a meeting to discuss me coming back.

“It’s been hard keeping filming a secret, I only told my close friends and family so there was less chance of it getting out.”

