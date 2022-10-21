The characters in Brookside are still truly iconic – even though it’s been nearly two decades since the last episode aired on Channel 4.

The likes of Jimmy Corkhill, Mike Dixon and the Grant family remain some of the most iconic soap characters to ever appear on screen.

As the series celebrates 40 years since it started in 1982, we look at some of the most iconic characters and families who lived on Brookside Close.

Of course, everyone has their favourites, but these are ours…

Who lived on Brookside Close? Remember the Grant family, the Corkhills and the Dixons? (Credit: Lime Pictures/Shutterstock)

Brookside characters: Who lived on Brookside Close?

Brookside was a groundbreaking soap that first aired on Channel 4 in 1982, and ran for 21 years – and 2022 marks its 40th anniversary.

The soap – which starred cast members including Sue Johnston, Ricky Tomlinson and Anna Friel – wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial subjects.

The series began on the launch night of Channel 4 on November 2 1982.

Brookside, produced by Mersey Television, was created by Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Phil Redmond.

The Channel 4 series filmed in real houses in a cul-de-sac, off Deysbrook Lane in Croxteth.

The soap introduced some of the most iconic soap characters, including the Dixons and the Corkhills.

Stand-out storylines included the rape of Sheila Grant, the murder of Trevor Jordache and Beth and Margaret’s lesbian kiss.

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston as Bobby and Sheila Grant in Brookside (Credit: Kevin Holt/ANL/Shutterstock)

The Grant family – Sheila, Bobby, Barry, and Damon

The Grant family consisted of mum and dad Bobby and Sheila, played brilliantly by Sue Johnston and Ricky Tomlinson.

Viewers loved the characters and actors so much, clever TV bosses bought them back together again in The Royle Family in 1998.

Bobby and Sheila were the first family to move into the new houses on Brookside Close.

They were joined by their sons Barry (Paul Usher), and Damon (Simon O’Brien) – both of whom went on to become Brookside legends in their own right.

Shelagh O’Hara played sister Karen.

The Grants featured in the very first Brookside episode ever on November 2 1982.

Karen was the first member of the Grant family to leave the Close in 1986, when she moved to London.

Fans were grief-stricken when Damon was dramatically killed off in 1987, during his own spin-off show.

Damon and Debbie was a three-parter, the first of its kind.

This is testament to the popularity of Damon Grant, and his girlfriend Debbie, played by Gillian Kearney.

Bobby was the next to leave in 1988, with Sheila following in 1989.

Barry was the only Grant family member who remained, with actor Paul Usher – who went on to appear in EastEnders – starring in 206 episodes in total.

The family were involved in some of the most controversial, dramatic and heartbreaking storylines.

They included Sheila Grant’s rape in 1986, and Damon’s tragic stabbing in 1987.

Brookside characters: Barry Grant, played by Paul Usher

Of course, Barry Grant went on to become one of the most loved and hated villains on TV.

He murdered Sue Sullivan and her young son Danny by pushing them off high scaffolding, and became a gangster thanks to his association with Tommy McArdle and Sizzler.

Barry is the only character to appear in the first and final episodes of Brookside.

The Corkhill family on Brookside (Credit: Glenn Copus/Evening Standard/Shutterstock)

Jimmy Corkhill and family

Mention Brookside to anybody, and they’ll undoubtedly remember the character Jimmy Corkhill.

Lovable rogue Jimmy remains one of the most memorable characters who ever lived on Brookside Close.

He had many careers during his time in Brookside, including drug dealer, barman, bouncer, pizza parlour worker and teacher at Brookside Comprehensive (after he faked his qualifications).

Dean Sullivan played the character from 1986 until the final episode in 2003, when he was given the momentous task of being the last resident to leave Brookside Close.

Viewers saw Jimmy lurch from one scandalous storyline to another.

He began as a lovable petty criminal, before being diagnosed with bipolar, and attempting suicide by jumping from a roof.

His long-running drug abuse storyline saw him driving under the influence of coke.

This led to the death of neighbour Frank Rogers – who he caused to swerve off the road.

Wheeler-dealer Jimmy originally appeared on a recurring basis appearing alongside his brother, Billy (John McArdle).

Sue Jenkins played Jimmy’s ex-wife Jackie, while Claire Sweeney portrayed their daughter Lindsey Corkhill.

Lindsey was also embroiled in some big storylines.

These include her involvement in organised crime, and her extra-marital affairs with Mike Dixon and Barry Grant.

In 1996, police arrested Lindsey and Mike (Paul Byatt) en route to Bangkok after her husband planted drugs on them.

Inside Soap described the drug smuggling storyline as “one of soap’s hardest-hitting storylines”.

Bryan Murray played the infamous character Trevor Jordache in Brookside (Credit: Shutterstock)

Trevor Jordache and family – Mandy, Beth and Rachel

Soap fans might be shocked to hear that actor Bryan Murray only appeared in 12 episodes of Brookside.

However, his character Trevor Jordache lingered on as a festering corpse beneath the patio at number 10.

In 1993, the Jordache family moved to Brookside Close ahead of arguably its most notorious plotline ever.

Mandy (Sandra Maitland) arrived on the street with her two daughter Beth and Rachel (Tiffany Chapman).

She hoped that her estranged husband Trevor would not be able to find them after his release from jail for assaulting her.

Of course, he did, and viewers had watched in helpless horror as the vile character mentally and physically abused his terrified wife Mandy, and sexually abused his daughters.

But, in 1993, Mandy stabbed him to death.

In the now infamous storyline, Mandy buried Trevor under the patio, with the help of Beth and Sinbad.

Neighbour Jimmy Corkhill eventually discovered Trevor’s body two years later.

A jury subsequently tried Mandy and her daughter Beth and found them guilty of murder.

The judge sent the women to prison for the murder.

Beth (Anna Friel) died off-screen from a genetic heart condition, two hours before their appeal.

Beth Jordache and THAT kiss

Of course, daughter Beth became iconic in her own way, too.

Or rather, one of her storylines did.

Her kiss with Margaret Clemence (Nicola Stephenson) was the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss ever aired on British TV.

The kiss, which aired in 1994, remains one of soaps most infamous and talked about storylines.

The moment is such a famous one, it even appeared during the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London as a celebration of British culture.

The Dixon family in Brookside (Credit: Shutterstock)

Brookside characters: The Dixon family – including son Mike

The Dixon family included dad Ron (Vince Earl) and his wife Deborah (Irene Marot).

They first appeared in 1990.

Their kids included Tony (Mark Lennock), Jacqui (Alexandra Fletcher) and Mike (Paul Byatt).

Viewers will remember one of their biggest storylines was the death of Tony Dixon.

The schoolboy was tragically killed in a car accident along with Frank Rodgers.

Ron enjoyed many petty feuds with neighbour Max Farnham and had an ongoing hatred for Jimmy Corkhill.

Of course, fans know that Jimmy was responsible for Tony’s death.

He later went on to marry much younger woman Bev (played by Sarah White).

Another huge storyline saw Ron Dixon jailed for shooting intruder Clint Moffat.

Meanwhile, viewers knew Jacqui for her temperamental love life.

Plenty of viewers nursed crushes on eldest son Mike, who was a bit of a heartthrob.

Writers created a romance between Mike and his neighbour Lindsey Corkhill, who was married to drug dealer Gary.

Of course, the relationship was not a popular one thanks to the animosity between their parents.

One of the Mike’s most controversial storylines was when he was arrested for drug trafficking.

Another significant storylines was his relationship with stepmother Bev McLoughlin, which resulted in the birth of their son Josh, who was originally believed to have been his brother.

He also married Rachel Jordache, and was badly injured in a car crash which left her using a wheelchair for six months.

Michael Starke played Sinbad in Brookside from 1982 to 2000 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Thomas Sweeney portrayed Sinbad

Sinbad – AKA Thomas Sweeney – was involved in some of Brookside’s biggest storylines.

The character was a likeable window cleaner and best friend of Jimmy Corkhill.

Although fans might remember him as a comedy character, he was heavily involved in the Trevor Jordache storyline.

After all, he helped bury the body!

Viewers saw Sinbad wrongly accused of child abuse in a harrowing storyline – and, sadly, not everyone on the Close believed his innocence.

Michael Starke joined the cast of Brookside as Sinbad in 1982, and left in 2000.

The actor has since appeared as Ken Hopkirk in The Royal, Jerry Morton in Coronation Street, and recently popped up in The Responder.

Amanda Burton as Professor Sam Ryan in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC)

Brookside characters: Amanda Burton as Heather Haversham

Amanda Burton portrayed Heather Haversham from 1982 to 1985.

Of course, now the popular actress is known for her roles in Silent Witness and Marcella, but she was unknown back in the early days of Brookside.

Accountant Heather arrived as one of the original cast members of the show.

Viewers will know her best for her epically bad relationships.

She and husband Roger moved into number nine Brookside Close, but it was far from domestic bliss.

Her first marriage ended when she found out Roger had been seeing another woman.

Her second marriage was to a city council architect who was secretly a functioning heroin addict, and eventually died of an overdose.

She left Brookside Close in the middle of the night never to return.

Some viewers considered her exit – which saw her driving away in tears – as one of the best ever character exits in Brookside.

Brookside is available to watch on All 4, and BritBox.

