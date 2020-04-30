Brookside fans believe soap predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Brookside fans believe the show predicted the coronavirus pandemic back in 1995.

Channel 4 soap Brookside ran from 1982 until 2003 and the show was well known for its out-there storylines.

Plots included a brother and sister incest storyline, a helicopter being gunned down into a petrol station and a mysterious killer virus.

Residents stared to panic when people got a mysterious illness (Credit: Channel 4/Lime Pictures)

In this storyline, the virus only seemed to affect Brookside Close and the cul-de-sac was put under quarantine until the issue was resolved.

However it wasn't without casualties as three residents died.

While some characters listened to the social distancing rules, other did not. Sadly it wasn't a happy ending for everyone.

Characters who didn't survive the storyline were garage owner Gary Salter, Audrey Manners and George.

Three residents died as a result of the virus (Credit: Channel 4/Lime Pictures)

At the time, the virus storyline seemed one of the more far-fetched. But with the current coronavirus pandemic, it now seems very close to home.

Fans David Flynn reminded everyone about the plot on Twitter.

Its just all come back me.... Remember when Brookside predicted the future with a killer virus and they went into lockdown? Ahead of its time that show. Be more Mick and #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/pP1sw7oyww — David Flynn (@David_Flynn) April 23, 2020

#Brookside (1995): THE CLOSE IN LOCKDOWN!



Yes! It was always ahead of its time but this was 25 years ago and could almost reflect what's happening right now!! There's a mystery virus on the Close, many residents seriously ill and in quarantine! @TheLouisEmerick @stedonald5 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/7ZeGJ3dJo2 — Ian "Motown" Phillips (Brookside ReRun Campaign)🕺 (@IanPBrookside) April 27, 2020

Do you remember when Brookside had that killer virus that somehow only seemed to affect their street and nowhere else? But that soap always was ahead of the curve. — obsessivelocust (@obsessivelocust) April 18, 2020

Would love Brooky to come back. Very much ahead of its time. The Brookside virus story doesn’t look so far fetched now. — Stephen Jarmin (@StephenJarmin) April 15, 2020

On a Digital Spy forum, fans also remembered the storyline.

One wrote: "Did Brookside predict coronavirus?"

A second commented: "Funny, I watched these episodes only a few months back and even now thought it was too absurd. And then coronavirus hits and shows the show was way ahead of its time."

Coronavirus

Unlike Brookside, the coronavirus has affected more than just a cul-de-sac. Across the world, hundreds and thousands of deaths have been recorded from the deadly bug.

Currently the UK is in lockdown. People have been advised only to leave their homes for essentials and if they are a key worker.

At the time of writing there are 165,221 recorded cases of coronavirus in the UK. There have been 26,097 deaths.

Did you used to watch Brookside? If so, do you remember the virus storyline?

