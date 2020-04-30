Emmerdale fans in meltdown as Jeff Hordley shows off huge lockdown moustache

Soap fans were thrilled to see Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley on daytime telly today.

We are all having to deal with rations as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders have all cut back on episodes.

Thankfully we're getting to see our favourite stars through interviews on Lorraine and This Morning.

It was Jeff's turn today as he called Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a video chat.

Moustache moves

And he showed off a brand new look: a HUGE moustache!

Emmerdale hunk Jeff Hordley has a new look (Credit: ITV)

"My son said I look like Ned Flanders from The Simpsons," he joked.

Holly giggled as they pulled up an image of the cartoon character and said Jeff's son was a genius.

The soap star added: "I was shaving the stubble off and I decided... it's an homage to my dad who we lost a few years ago."

My son said I look like Ned Flanders from The Simpsons.

Phil meanwhile joked that he looks like Super Mario!

'Porn star!'

The new look had fans laughing on Twitter, with some saying he looked like a 70s porn actor!

Jeff Hordley looks like a plumber from a 1970s porn film with that tash and glasses #thismorning pic.twitter.com/knOEH8QS0z — MOS6510 Models 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 💑 (@MOS6510YT) April 30, 2020

Has Jeff been making gay porn films at home during lockdown 🥴#ThisMorning — 🎶90’s Hiphop🎧 (@Rise_and_grind7) April 30, 2020

Allotment lockdown

Jeff revealed that he and wife Zoe Henry, who stars in the Yorkshire soap as Rhona, have been filling their time in lockdown tending their allotment.

